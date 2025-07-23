AirPack is the backpack-sized Apple AirPods case you never knew you wanted

Two images of the Bravest Studios AirPack bag, with the one on the left showing somebody removing the internal compartments and the one on the right showing a laptop being put in
(Image credit: Bravest Studios)
Hold onto your headphones because Bravest Studios has just dropped a bombshell that will make your AirPods case look like, well, an actual AirPods case. Prepare to feast your eyes on the AirPack, a 44-litre backpack that’s essentially a giant, wearable tribute to your beloved tiny tech accessory. Forget subtle — this bad boy is set to launch globally on the 25th July, and luckily for us, Bravest Studios does deliver to the UK.

The AirPack made its grand debut with a pop-up in NYC’s Soho, complete with a billboard mural that probably made actual AirPods feel insecure about their size. Bravest Studios, clearly unconcerned with subtlety, has crafted an all-white capsule that zips open clamshell-style to reveal two dome-shaped pouches. Yes, they look exactly like oversized earbuds.

These removable compartments are perfect for when you need “flexible storage solutions” – which we assume means one for your actual AirPods and one for, like, anything that's roughly the size of a small dog. Plus, there's a padded laptop sleeve because even avant-garde fashion statements need to be practical enough so you can take it into the office.

A post shared by Bravest Studios New York (@bravest)

A photo posted by on

The AirPack is just the latest in Bravest Studios’ noble quest to turn everyday objects into hilarious art. Remember the Rock Shoe (a sculpture you could wear, apparently)? Or the Toe Slippers and Bear Claw Mules, which clearly proved that footwear can be both fashionable and slightly terrifying? Bravest Studios thrives on bold reinterpretations, a healthy dose of tactile humour, and an unwavering commitment to making you do a double-take.

So, get ready to turn heads and spark conversations. The AirPack isn’t just a bag; it’s a declaration that your love for tech is so profound, it needs to be carried on your back, larger than life. Fashionistas and tech geeks, mark your calendars and prepare to secure this unique piece of wearable art from Bravest Studios’ official webstore when it releases on the 25th of July, when we will also find out how much this bag will set you back.

