Carl Friedrik unveils all-leather accessories for the discerning traveller

For those who believe their travel documents deserve the same level of luxury as they do, Carl Friedrik, the purveyor of premium travel goods, has just dropped its latest sartorial bombshell. Expanding on the wildly popular Sonder collection, the brand has unleashed its first all-leather accessories line.

Returning to its very well-accessorised roots, Carl Friedrik introduces two new small silhouettes: the Foley and the Clifton. Crafted from what sounds like a pampered cow’s finest hide, they are described as "premium, refined full-grain, semi-aniline bovine leather with an elegant grained finish". And for an extra touch of tactile titillation, each piece boasts "smooth vachetta leather details," offering a subtle contrast in texture.

Available in three different colours – Black, Chestnut, and Dark Olive – these accessories will help ensure your entire travel ensemble has perfect synergy, allowing you to look suave whilst panicking through customs. For us, the Dark Olive is certainly the standout in the collection and a must-have for anyone on the market for something like this.

Mattis Oppermann, co-founder of Carl Friedrik, channelled his inner design guru, remarking, “Our approach to designing small leather goods is the same now as it was over a decade ago. Minimalism with purpose, skilled craftsmanship and fine materials are always to the fore.”

First up, the Clifton, an "elegant full-grain leather passport sleeve" that promises to make "light work of moving through the airport."

Forget frantically searching for your boarding pass; this bad boy features a handy extra pocket for stowing all your travel documents. Because who has time for fumbling when you could be gliding through security like a seasoned secret agent? Both primary and secondary leathers are so high-brow, they're "sourced from tanneries certified Gold or Silver by the Leather Working Group." So, you can rest easy knowing your passport is nestled in an ethically sourced embrace.

Then there's the Foley, a leather cardholder that looks both minimalist and classy. Holding up to 8 cards – perfect for those who collect loyalty cards everywhere they go – this "subtly curved silhouette" also boasts a side-opening compartment for cash and receipts. Like its passport carrying sibling, the Foley's leathers are also Gold or Silver certified, ensuring your plastic is housed in the finest, most responsible leather.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The price for this swanky travel sophistication? £125 each. Which isn’t too shabby a price for accessories that will undoubtedly elevate your airport style from dishevelled tourist to effortlessly chic, international man of mystery.