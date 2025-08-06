Sci-fi e-scooter design can take hills in its stride, just not here

For those of us in the UK who’ve fantasised about gliding effortlessly up our steep inclines, a new electric scooter, the Bo M, has arrived, promising to make those dreams a reality. Hailing from the world of sci-fi-esque personal transport, this two-wheeled marvel boasts a rear-wheel hub motor packing 1200 watts of power and a torque production of 38 newton-meters. In layman's terms? It’s got enough oomph to tackle those formidable hills without you resorting to jumping out and rolling it yourself.

Designed with city commuting in mind (though perhaps not yet for city roads here in the UK, but we'll get to that), the Bo M comes equipped with a custom battery system, BoPower, offering a rather impressive 25-mile range on a single charge. That’s enough to get you from, say, central London to quite a few of its greener suburbs (traffic depending of course...)

It has an abundance of safety features, including a patented Safesteer system for smoother handling and dynamic response – because who wants to be sent careening into a rogue pigeon? The all-aluminium unibody chassis, built to automotive design principles, promises never to corrode, despite the delightful British weather's best efforts.

Introducing Bo M in 42 Seconds | The World's Most Advanced E-scooter - YouTube Watch On

Visibility is also a priority, with an 800-lumen front headlight, a wide-angle rear light that flashes upon braking, and a 270-degree visible ‘halo’ daytime running light. And for those of us whose commute involves the joyous British pothole lottery, the Bo M comes with 'Airdeck', which is essentially a foam cushioning system that absorbs up to 70% of road vibrations. Your spine and knees will thank you.

Practicality hasn't been overlooked either. The "Lock and Load" cargo system features two hidden hooks for bags, capable of carrying up to 10kg – perfect for your weekly shop or perhaps a small, well-behaved pooch. There’s even integrated space for a lock, and the scooter itself has two heavy-duty locking points, allowing you to keep it safe.

Now for the inevitable caveat: while the Bo M sounds like a dream machine, current UK law states that private e-scooters are only legal to use on private land with the owner's permission. Riding one on a public road, cycle path, or pavement remains illegal. So, while you might be able to conquer the steepest hill in your garden, a commute across town might still require a good old-fashioned bus pass.

Two models are currently available: the M2, hitting 22 mph with a 40-mile range for £1,399, and a slightly less powerful version with a 16 mph top speed and 25-mile range for £1,299.

Standard silver is an option, but for those with a flair for the dramatic, Chrome and limited edition black and gold versions are available – naturally, at a premium. So, while we await a change in legislation, the Bo M is ready and waiting to make your commute across the garden much easier.