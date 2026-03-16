Guinness x JW Anderson clothing range features a £1300 jumper that looks like a pub carpet

Beer giant Guinness has teamed up with high-end fashion brand JW Anderson to create an eye-opening — and eye-openingly expensive — range of clothes.

The JW Anderson x Guinness line features 17 pieces, topped off with a red wool jumper that costs £1,295 and is designed to replicate the look and feel of “traditional pub carpets.”

It’s a little ridiculous, sure, but does look sharp with its series of blue and black patterns on a sea of red wool. And it's produced in the UK, which probably doesn't come cheap.

The most affordable pieces in the collection are a couple of t-shirts at £200 a pop. These are cotton shirts made in Portugal. The design is inspired by “vintage Guinness bottle tops” and comes in green and black.

(Image credit: Guinness)

Perhaps the most provocative item in the collection is a £440 pair of shorts with the Guinness logo splashed across the front. These are made from cotton, a jacquard towelling material that was “specially developed by a towelling mill” according to JW Anderson.

(Image credit: JW Anderson)

Or for £795 you can pick up a pair of cotton canvas dungarees with the iconic Guinness harp printed on the front in what’s dubbed a reinterpretation of “classic workwear.”

(Image credit: JW Anderson)

JW Anderson coaxed (and no doubt paid) Little Simz and actor Joe Alwyn to promote the range in a photoshoot the brands published on their social feeds last week — one staged in London’s own The Devonshire.

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“A collaboration celebrating a shared Irish heritage and commitment to craft,” is how Guinness is positioning the range online.

Guinness is well and truly trendy these days. And the whole “split the G” viral trend can’t have harmed its brand image.

Also in the collection are several other jumpers, a massive £350 wool scarf, a couple of shirts, some bright red track shorts and a pair of “workwear” jeans. You can browse the whole range over at the JW Anderson website.





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