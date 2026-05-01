Introducing RE-LANX: The new repair service from British footwear brand helping keep shoes out of landfill

Thanks to Kinky Boots, we learnt a long time ago that Boots were indeed made for walking. Unfortunately, sometimes boots are subjected to more walking than they can take as the fast paced London stride wears away at their little soles (hey, London can do that to all of us), and end up in need of some serious TLC.

In today’s fast-fashion, replace-not-repair mindset, it can be easy to forget the craftsmanship that goes into a proper pair of shoes, and how well they can be fixed up. Lanx is attempting to remind us all. The British footwear brand is already putting slow fashion back on the map, producing crafting handmade, high quality shoes designed to last. Now, the team behind it has launched a brand new initiative to help close the fashion gap.

Lanx Shoes Garstang Boot in Mole £250 at lanxshoes.com Garstang Mole is made in England from high-grade genuine leather. These light brown chelsea boots are built on a durable rubber Dainite Logger sole, and made with a blake stitched construction. Lanx Shoes Wycoller in Caramel £180 at lanxshoes.com Wycoller is a premium leather boat shoe made using a signature Caramel leather supplied by Charles F Stead in Leeds. Easy-going and comfortable, with uncompromising quality from premium materials and traditional craftsmanship. Lanx Shoes Slaidburn in Brown Distressed £230 at lanxshoes.com Slaidburn Brown Distressed is a water-resistant oil pull-up leather derby boot and is part of the men’s 365 Vibram collection. Built on a durable rubber Vibram sole offering support, stability, and fantastic grip, especially on wet, icy or snowy surfaces.

RE-LANX is a full repair service from its Lancaster factory, designed to keep footwear out of landfill. The service isn’t just designed to be an upmarket cobbler, as RE-LANX will repair, refurbish, and even re-sell shoes that still have life left in them.

You might hear ‘handcrafted’, ‘luxury’ and ‘British made’ and see the price tags swelling in your eyes, but in a true nod to its ethos, LANX’s repair service starts at just £20 with final costs confirmed on a case by case basis once they’ve assessed the shoes. The shoes which get repaired and resold will have a nice hefty discount too, with pairs being sold on the Re-Lanx market for up to 50% less than the original retail price. So it’s also a good loophole if you fancy picking up a pair for yourself (payday treat anyone?) but also if you’re trying to pinch the pennies where you can.

(Image credit: Lanx)

Lanx’s range is pretty extensive, with the boots being our favourite. As well as a classic lace-up boot that will have you looking like a casual academic without needing to shell out for a PHD, they have a Chelsea Boot, and a 365 Vibram range, designed for people who will be subjecting their boots to more sturdy grounds. It’s versatile attire which will cover you from city meetings to muddy walks to the pub and weekend market without needing to do a quick shoe change mid way through. Lanx also has trainers, boat shoes, and sneakers in the range, all of which do that subtle, classy showing off – being well made and well thought out without needing to shout about how good they are.

You can head over to Lanx's website to find out more information about the repair service, and to have a good old peruse of the range.





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