This London pub is serving up limited edition Hephee x St Patrick's Day merch (and free crisp sandwiches)

If you thought St Patrick's Day celebrations in London were limited to Guinness and an impressive number of green wigs, think again. The Auld Shillelagh in Stoke Newington is one of London's best Irish pubs but it's put on something pretty special for one day only to celebrate old Patrick himself.

Thanks to Kerrygold – yes, the Irish butter – The Auld Shillelagh has had a wee makeover with a brand new mural by cult cool-kid designer Stephen Heffernan, AKA Hephee. Even better, there is some limited edition Hephee merch up for grabs – oh, and plenty of crisp sandwiches too.

A post shared by Kerrygold UK (@kerrygold_uk) A photo posted by on

A bit like Donna's Dynamos, this is a one-night-only kinda thing, partly because of St Paddy's Day, and partly because it's so popular it might have already gone to be honest. Back in the The Auld Shillelagh's beer garden, you'll find a pop up shop selling print editions of the new Hephee mural, and some Kerrygold x Hephee teeshirts celebrating their mini world-tour of Irish pubs they've done stunts in. It's the kind of effortlessly cool, slightly quirky pop up London is famous for (North London especially) that will make you feel casually in the know.

Most importantly, to remind everyone just how good Irish produce can be, the pub is giving away free crisp sandwiches complete with Tayto crisps and Kerrygold butter, to keep you fuelled during celebrations. Petition for more crisp sandwiches to be served up at more pubs, please.

Crisp sandos aren't the only thing on offer though, with proper grub from Emerald Eats - London's only mobile Irish deli - set to be on hand to dish up some of its classics.

A post shared by Stephen Heffernan (@hephee) A photo posted by on

Basically, whether you're looking for a pub to celebrate St Paddy's Day, or you are a big fan of very cool limited edition merch, you couldn't go wrong by popping over to The Auld Shillelagh to celebrate all things Irish.





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