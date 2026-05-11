Huge exhibition of Henry Moore's massive sculptures opens at Kew Gardens

This weekend an exhibition of one of the most famous sculptors of them all, Henry Moore, began at Kew Gardens.

Henry Moore: Monumental Nature opened on May 9th, and sees 30 of Moore’s massive sculptural works scattered around the grounds of Kew Gardens. And that’s not all.

There’s also a more conventional indoor exhibition with “more than 90” of Moore’s smaller pieces, including sculptures, drawings and sketchbooks at the nearby Shirley Sherwood Gallery.

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This is the “largest outdoor exhibition of Moore's work ever presented” and includes sculptures like Family Group and Two Piece Reclining Figure — his works don’t tend to have the most inspiring of names.

The Times has called the exhibition “spectacular” in its 5-star review. The Telegraph also gave Henry Moore: Monumental Nature a glowing 5-star write-up, saying it is “brilliantly full of both well-known works and unexpected gems.”

The exhibition runs until January 31st, 2027, and a ticket grants you access to a guided walking tour of the grounds. These take place at 12:30pm and 2pm each day, but spaces are limited. And while Henry Moore might not obviously appeal to younger kids, especially when they are absolutely not allowed to clamber over the “monumental” sculptures, there is an area intended for the younger crowd.

A Henry Moore Family Trail guides you through a “sensory and interactive trail” of 10 of the sculptures, encouraging the kids to sketch the works (with an included pencil) and have a feel of some of the materials Moore would have used.

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For the older attendee, though, this can absolutely be treated as a more chilled and reflective kind of art exhibit.

(Image credit: Henry Moore)

“The sculptures are purposefully placed to be in dialogue with Kew's trees and historic landscapes, revealing how sculpture can both respond to, and reshape, the space it inhabits,” reads the blurb.

Special events during the run include a Photography Walking Tour on July 30th, Henry Moore After Hours events on June 26-27th and July 3-4th, summer Buggy Tours from July 24th to August 11th and themed Wine Walks on June 12th and 13th.

Tickets cost £25 for those aged 30+, while younger adults and students will just pay £10. Older adult tickets for entry after 4pm cost £11, but at that point the Great Pagoda area will be closed, while The Shirley Sherwood Gallery indoor exhibit closes at 5pm.





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