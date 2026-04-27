This map shows where you can find the cheapest pints of Guinness across London

We all love London – it’s hard not to love a city packed with almost more pubs than people, stunning scenes, leafy green spaces, terrific theatres and more. The only downside of the city is that it doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it’s notoriously spenny. And there’s no better indication of inflation for an adult than a pint – once you’ve graduated past Freddo prices, naturally. And when it comes to the big smoke, there can be a big old price tag attached to a nice cold pint in your local.

Luckily, a new map has been created which serves as a Guinness Index (a Guinndex if you will), showing the price of a Guinness in different pubs across the UK, so you know exactly how much you’ll be shelling out.

The data has been collected via phone call by an AI bot, which asked each establishment how much a pint of the black stuff would cost at each pub. The prices were then added to the Guinndex map, showing the range of prices the black stuff goes for – starting at a measly £2.50 in a Spoons, and upward of a tenner in some, ahem, bougier establishments. Like any good map, the Guinndex has an equator of sorts, showing the North-South divide where the average pint price in the South (anywhere below Oxford, Cambridge, and Norwich) will set punters back £6.18, which is roughly 73p lower.

(Image credit: Guinndex)

London, unexpectedly, is the home of some of the priciest pints, with plenty of red tagged locations showing a higher price than average for a pint. The Morpeth Arms in Westminster for example serves up a Guinness pint for £7.75, with The Windmill in Mayfair charging £7.80, and The Argyll Arms in Westminster setting drinkers back £8.25. The general rules apply that the further into central London and the closer in proximity you are to the bougier boroughs (Mayfair, Westminster), the more you’ll be shelling out. The Crown Tavern in Islington wins the prize for the cheapest London pint at the moment, reportedly costing just £3, restoring the faith and bank balances of London locals everywhere.

The map was made by software engineer Matt Cortland, after a Dublin bartender told him his pint would cost him €7.80 (£6.80). He initially rolled out an Ireland-exclusive version of the same Guinness map before creating its UK counterpart, highlighting the difference between how much it can cost across different establishments. He also explained he felt compelled to make the Guinndex after releasing officials stopped charting the price of a Guinness pint back in 2011, when the price was meant to be €3.93, and it was important for people to realise how much the prices change.

You can check out the map and have a good old browse at which pub you might want to head to next at guinndex.co.uk





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