Recycled Guinness pubware becomes clubwear in one-of-a-kind fashion collab

If you’ve ever looked at a pint of Guinness and thought it could double up as a wardrobe reference point, not only are you not wrong, but you're in luck.

The Irish stout has teamed up with London rework studio Vintage Threads for a limited-edition clothing collection built entirely from repurposed materials, and it’s landing in the capital for just under three weeks.

The 32-piece collection will be available exclusively at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery’s “Guinness Good Things” concept store in Guinness Open Gate Brewery London, running from the 14th of April through to the 4th of May.

Rather than starting from scratch, the collection leans fully into rework culture. Vintage Threads has taken existing Guinness materials, everything from umbrellas and aprons to socks and old garments, and broken them down before rebuilding them into entirely new pieces. The result is a run of one-off items that sit somewhere between streetwear and upcycled fashion, with no two pieces the same.

There’s a clear nod to Guinness’ visual identity throughout. Designers have pulled from the brand’s fonts, logos and colour palette, including its signature tone and worked those elements into more contemporary silhouettes. Some of the standout pieces include leather racing-style jackets, alongside chore jackets, oversized joggers and reworked knitwear.

The range itself is fairly broad, covering everything from statement outerwear down to smaller accessories. That includes:

Leather jackets made from vintage materials (£495)

Chore jackets constructed from Guinness aprons (£345)

Knitwear tops made using Guinness socks (£250)

Balloon joggers created from repurposed umbrellas (£245)

Shirred tops and shirts built from existing garments (£200–£220)

Scrunchies made from leftover vintage fabrics (£25)

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Every piece has been handmade by Vintage Threads’ small team at their Islington studio, which adds to the one-off feel, but also means once something’s gone, it’s gone.

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It’s a move that taps into the ongoing appetite for reworked and sustainable fashion, but with a slightly more playful edge. Instead of just stripping things back, the collection leans into the recognisable Guinness branding and turns it into something wearable, rather than hiding it away.

If nothing else, it’s a different way to engage with a brand that’s usually more associated with pubs than pop-ups. Whether you’re there for the clothes or just curious to see what a pair of umbrella joggers actually looks like in real life, you’ve got a fairly tight window to check it out.

You can check out the collection yourself at Guinness Open Gate, 1 Mercer Walk, WC2H 9FA.





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