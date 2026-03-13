8 things to do in London this St Patrick's Day

Celebrated each year on March 17th, St Patrick’s Day was originally conceived to honour the man who brought Christianity to Ireland.

It long ago shed its solemn religious origins, however, to become the raucous celebration of all things Irish that we know and love today. Think St Patrick’s Day and you think parades, singing, dancing, and quite possibly drinking to excess, whether that be streams of whiskey or gallons of smooth black stout.

London has one of the largest Irish populations outside of the country, with potentially as many as 170,000 Londoners originally born on the Emerald Isle based in the city. That figure increases dramatically when you factor in those Londoners with strong Irish roots.

All of which goes some way to explaining why the UK capital goes big on St Patrick’s Day.

This year the day itself falls rather inconveniently on a Tuesday, but that’s never stopped a good Irish person, be they genuine or honorary. There are plenty of St Patrick’s Day activities, events and shindigs spread across the preceding weekend and through to the big day itself taking place in the Big Smoke.

However and whenever you’re celebrating it, here are some great things to do in London this St Patrick’s Day.

1. Attend the St Patrick’s Day Parade

Sadiq Khan Celebrates Irish Heritage At St Patrick’s Day Festivities In Trafalgar Square - YouTube Watch On

The official London St Patrick’s Day festival takes place in Trafalgar Square on March 15th with a host of traditional and contemporary performances. The main event, however, has to be the St Patrick’s Day parade, which will make its way from Hyde Park to Whitehall, via Trafalgar Square, starting at 12pm. It’ll be led this year by Irish writer and broadcaster Emma Dabiri, followed by the usual colourful cast of marching bands, dancers, musicians and performers.

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2. Visit the London Irish Centre

(Image credit: London Irish Centre)

The London Irish Centre has been serving the Irish community since 1955, so its Camden venue seems like the perfect choice to host legendary Drumlish-born singer-songwriter Declan Nerney on March 15th, which is the Sunday before St Patrick’s Day itself. Expect songs from right across the artist’s career, which dates all the way back to the late ‘80s. Naturally, you’ll be able to have your fill of Guinness and whiskey while being serenaded by Mr Nerney.

3. Enjoy Irish tipples at The Sun Tavern

(Image credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns via Getty Images)

This stylish bar in achingly hip Bethnal Green might not immediately announce itself as a bastion of Irishness, but its heart is certainly across the Irish Sea. How else to explain the fact that it houses the largest selection of Irish whiskey in the capital, and the largest collection of Poitín – a traditional Irish distilled beverage – in the world? On the day itself, The Sun Tavern is running a 1pm to 1am event featuring an afternoon céilí band, free oysters, a special cocktail list from Teeling Whiskey, and an evening DJ set from Babyshambles bassist Drew McConnell.

4. Pop in for a pint of the black stuff

(Image credit: The Devonshire)

You probably won’t be able to secure a booking for one of its highly sought after tables this late in the day, but Soho’s The Devonshire is a pub first and foremost – and it’s one that has built a reputation for serving the best Guinness in the capital. The Toucan around the corner pours a mean glass of mass-produced nitro stout, too. If you really want to throw your lot in with Diageo, there’s always the new tourist trap Guinness experience at The Yards in Covent Garden, which is hosting a whole week of St Patrick’s Day events.

5. Take part in a barn dance at The Round Chapel

(Image credit: Round Chapel)

If you fancy a bit of a jig, head to the beautiful Round Chapel in Hackney on Saturday March 14th, where you can learn classic Irish Ceili dances to the accompaniment of authentic Irish music supplied by the band Cut A Shine. They’re playing two sets – one early shift aimed at families, and a later one that’s, er, not. Make your choice according to your tolerance for kids/alcohol. Along with the music, you can expect to be served up Irish Stew and Champ, as well as lashings of stout and whiskey.

6. Head to Albert’s Schloss if timing’s a problem

(Image credit: Albert’s Schloss)

Why on Earth would you go to a kitsch Bavarian-themed bar and restaurant for this most decidedly Irish of celebrations? Other than the fact that it’s another chance to enjoy Pilsner Urquell’s heavenly tank beer, that is? While most of these St Patrick’s Day events are occurring close to the day itself, you can pop along to Albert’s Schloss in Soho at any time in March to enjoy the St Patrick’s Day vibes. That includes three Irish-inspired food specials, a limited-edition Jameson Irish Whiskey cocktail, and of course Guinness on draught.

7. Head to the Irish Cultural Centre for some live music

(Image credit: Irish Cultural Centre)

Hammersmith’s Irish Cultural Centre has a couple of live music highlights across the extended St Patrick’s Day weekend, if that’s a thing (it isn’t). On Sunday, three fabulous Irish music figures in Andy Martyn, John Carty and Matt Griffin will perform together again following their sellout concert in 2022. Then, on St Patrick’s Day, Irish folk five-piece Some One's Sons will play a mixture of original compositions and reimagined traditional songs. Sandwiched in between, on the Monday, is a screening of In Time: Dónal Lunny, a documentary about the beloved Irish singer.

8. Spice bags, oysters and cheap Guinness at a new Irish pub

(Image credit: Moyletts)

A new Irish pub called Moyletts has opened in Clapton, and it’s got a few things going to tempt in potential St Patrick’s Day revellers beyond selling Guinness at £5.50 a pint. If you go this weekend, you’ll be able to grab a prime example of the modern Irish culinary marvel that is the spice bag from ace London chefs Garreth Chambers and Hartley Connell. Head to the pub on St Patrick’s Day proper, and you’ll be served up a more classic combo of Oysters and (cheap) Guinness.





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