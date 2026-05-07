Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is getting its own luxury fragrance

There are plenty of video game tie-ins that feel like somebody lost a bet in a marketing meeting. A luxury fragrance inspired by Kingdom Come: Deliverance II absolutely sounds like one of them on paper. But somehow, this one actually works.

In collaboration with Warhorse Studios, Deep Silver and Czech perfume house Kintsugi Perfumes, the limited-edition scent takes inspiration directly from the game’s harsh but oddly beautiful vision of medieval Bohemia. Crucially, it’s aiming for something far more refined than novelty merch with a logo slapped on the side. The whole concept revolves around something timeless. Kingdoms rise and collapse, armour becomes tailoring, horses become cars, but the idea of presence remains the same.

That balance between medieval atmosphere and modern polish runs through the entire campaign. Stanislav Majer, who portrays Jan Žižka in the game, fronts the visuals inside Prague’s ultra-modern Vanguard penthouse complex while dressed in sharp tailoring by Michael Kováčik. It’s a deliberate contrast that mirrors what has made Kingdom Come such a standout series in the first place. Despite being deeply rooted in history, the games have managed to feel fresh in a genre increasingly dominated by fantasy worlds and recycled RPG formulas.

Latest Videos From

The success of the sequel has been huge. Following years of cult popularity around the original game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has turned into a genuine global success story, praised for its obsessive historical detail, grounded storytelling and brutally immersive combat.

Earlier this year, it picked up the BAFTA Game Award for Best Narrative, cementing its status as one of the most acclaimed RPG releases in years. For a series that began as a relatively niche historical project out of the Czech Republic, it has become one of the country’s biggest modern entertainment exports.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II x Kintsugi Perfumes Commercial - YouTube Watch On

The fragrance itself pulls directly from the in-game experience. Perfumer Martin Švach looked to the herbs, foods and healing ingredients players encounter throughout Henry’s journey. Crisp apple, lavender and mint open things up before giving way to chamomile, rose, elderflower, honey and sage. The deeper base notes lean smokier and heavier, with olibanum, leather, papyrus and birch all designed to evoke campfires, armour, old parchment and the forests of medieval Bohemia.

The notes seem genuinely considered, using ingredients players will actually recognise from the world itself. Henry gathers sage, chamomile and lavender to brew healing potions throughout the game, while apples and honey are used to restore energy during long journeys and brutal combat encounters. Those details have been folded directly into the fragrance pyramid, turning gameplay mechanics into something wearable.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s also a slightly tongue-in-cheek side to the launch, particularly in the social campaign starring Luke Dale, the actor behind fan-favourite nobleman Hans Capon. The promo leans heavily into the internet’s ongoing obsession with the character, delivering a knowingly sultry advert that is fully aware of exactly how attached parts of the fanbase have become over the years.

Only limited numbers of the 50ml bottle are being produced, priced at €155.99, so this is firmly collector-item territory. Still, as far as video game spin-offs go, this is considerably more appealing than another plastic figurine destined to gather dust on a shelf.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



