The Chelsea Flower Show opens next week: All the details you need to know

It’s that time of year again. We are only a week away from the opening of London's Chelsea Flower Show. Here’s what you need to know.

The Chelsea Flower Show begins on May 19th this year, although you’ll need an RHS membership to get access to the first two days of the show.

Its public days are May 21st to May 23rd, and don’t hang about to book as late admission tickets for Friday May 22nd have already sold out. And May 21st tickets sold out entirely as we write this explainer. Here’s what you’ll pay for the available sessions at the time of writing:

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May 22nd: £147 all-day, £90 for 3:30pm entry

May 23rd: £122

Looking for entry to another of the sessions? There’s an official resale channel through ticket seller AXS, and based on our quick search, there’s a good number of tickets on offer.

Particularly hot sessions include the Friday late showing, which runs until 10pm. And the plant sell-off on Saturday May 23rd, from 4pm.

The show is open from 8am to 8pm Tuesday to Thursday, and from 8am to 5:30pm on Saturday.

Manage to get a ticket for RHA Chelsea Late on the Friday? This year’s headline act is DJ Jo Whiley, who will be playing over at Ranelagh Gardens.

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(Image credit: RHS)

If you want to become an RHS member you’ll pay £55.99 for the first year via Direct Debit, or £79.99 using other methods. And that allows entry for up to two adults, or the membership holder and up to two children. Family memberships are £83.99 (£119.99 if not paying by Direct Debit).

As ever, the show is held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Sloane Square is your nearest Tube station, and shuttle buses also run from Battersea Park, over on the other side of the Thames, and that bus is included as part of your ticket.

This year’s show winners are expected to be announced on the morning of May 19th, and visitors can also vote for People’s Choice awards categories. Voting opens on May 19th and closes on May 21st, with an announcement of the winners due at 8pm on Friday 22nd May.





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