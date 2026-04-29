An exhibition on A Bathing Ape designer NIGO opens in London this week

Fan of streetwear fashion? An exhibition of A Bathing Ape founder NIGO's life and work opens this week in London, and is not to be missed.

NIGO: From Japan With Love opens on May 1st at The Design Museum, which is just a few hundred metres from High Street Kensington tube station.

It’s called “one of the most comprehensive presentations of his work to date” and features hundreds of items from NIGO’s life and career, the aim to create a visual narrative around his life and wider impact.

These objects aren’t just arranged in sterile glass boxes either. In one part of the exhibition, for example, there’s a recreation of NIGO's childhood bedroom, packed with memorabilia and references with which the designer grew up.

There are plenty of more concrete historical artefacts from NIGO’s career too. These include some of the earliest pieces of BAPE clothing — the brand was established in 1993 — and items from the NOWHERE retail space in Harajuku where it all started, such as one of the first NOWHERE bags.

“The exhibition will give visitors a glimpse into NIGO’s world, from his personal collection of vintage clothing and objects to his close network of collaborators, and showcase his practice and ability to draw on wide-ranging disciplines and cultural references, which have given rise to some of the most iconic brands,” reads the exhibition’s blurb.

By now you no doubt have some idea of whether NIGO: From Japan With Love is a nailed-on must-visit or something you’ll likely swerve. Adult tickets cost £19 (£17.09 without museum donation) and are booked in 15-minute entry slots. Those aged six to 15 pay £10, while under 6s get in free, but do still need a booked ticket.

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There are plenty to go around at the time of writing. Alternatively, you can visit whenever you like as part of a The Design Museum membership, which costs £55 a year through Direct Debit.

NIGO: From Japan With Love runs until October 4th. The Design Museum is open 10-5pm Monday to Thursday and 10-6pm Friday to Sunday.





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