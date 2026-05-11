We’re officially getting an Oasis documentary from Peaky Blinders creator

Oasis has had more than their fair share of hype – there’s been tours, sold out shows, merch, and the creme de la creme of legendary status: a Comic Relief parody. Now, following in the footsteps of Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, the duo are getting a new landmark documentary, and it’s being created by Steven Knight no less.

The documentary itself will premiere exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu later this year after a run in select cinemas.

The currently untitled Oasis Documentary film is created by the BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer, and director Steven Knight who you’ll know (slash be obsessed with) thanks to Peaky Blinders, A Thousand Blows, and the man penning the next Bond film. It’s being directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (“Shut Up and Play the Hits”, “Meet Me in the Bathroom”).

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The feature documentary will chart Liam and Noel’s surprising reunion and the legendary Live 25 tour which was a more epic rock n roll comeback than if they announced a Camp Rock sequel. The film promises to be “unapologetically uplifting account of arguably the biggest musical event of 2025” which sounds about right when you recall the sheer amount of fanfare (literal FANs faring), uproar, and questionable singing along that came with each concert. What else could get grown, slightly emotionally repressed men in their late 40s crying in public quite like a live version of Wonderwall?

(Image credit: Phil Dent/Redferns via Getty Images)

The film is seriously set to get the inside scope, with rehearsal, backstage and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 25 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film will also look at the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment (see above re men finally letting themselves cry in public) and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide. Say what you want about Oasis but they (and Guy Ritchie films) have really done wonders for bonding dads and their closeted bisexual daughters for decades.

Speaking about the doc, Steven Knight said: “I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film. I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people. I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever. It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope.”

We don’t have an exact release date yet for streaming but Disney has announced that the exclusive IMAX release will be September 11th, so we can expect sometime after that.

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