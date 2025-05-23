Tyler, the Creator and Converse launch reimagined classic sneakers

Tyler, the Creator, and Converse are back at it again with a fresh collaboration, the 1908 collection. A curated collection of vintage Converse sneakers reimagined through the lens of Tyler's le FLEUR* brand, this latest venture moves beyond their popular GOLF le FLEUR collaborations to delve into Converse's history.

The debut of the 1908 features two distinct Converse silhouettes: the Coach Jogger and the Naut-1. The Coach Jogger, originally introduced in 1976 as an Olympic running shoe, gives a strong retro vibe with its slender profile and thin outsole, aligning with the current trend of slim footwear we're seeing pop up to battle the bulky trainers of yesteryear.

This updated version replaces the traditional Coach Jogger branding with le FLEUR*’s signature cursive logo and features 70s-inspired colour blocking. Available in light blue and taupe monochromatic options, the Coach Jogger echoes le FLEUR*’s penchant for dual-toned designs previously seen on the Chuck 70 Lows and One Star Industrial sneakers.

Joining the Coach Jogger is the Naut-1, a 1971 lifestyle sneaker reminiscent of Vans, which Tyler worked with before jumping ship to Converse. The reimagined Naut-1 boasts several unique patterns, including Tyler's recognisable Airedale Terrier motif.

The 1908 capsule draws inspiration directly from Converse's heritage, applying a modern and playful twist to these archival styles, offering something fresh.

The Naut-1 and the Coach Jogger will be available online via the Converse website, worldwide as a limited release, starting June 20th. For those in Los Angeles, both silhouettes will also be available for purchase at Converse's 1908 pop-up shop beginning June 12th.