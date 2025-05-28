These LEGO x Nike trainers look awesome, but there's a catch

LEGO loves a collaboration. Nike does too. But a LEGO x Nike collab? It's happened, and the pair's first proper product has been revealed.

LEGO has announced the LEGO x Nike Air Max Dn, a cute and eminently collectable edition of a minor modern classic shoe.

“We’re teaming up with our friends at Nike to inspire a world where sport and creative play always win,” says LEGO.

The bad news: these kinda awesome-looking trainers are only going to be available in kids’ sizes. Their largest size clocks in at a UK size 6.

With any luck Nike may open these up to the older, or at least larger-footed, brick-builders. We can imagine plenty of them wanting a pair of these.

The LEGO x Nike Air Max Dn upper features the classic LEGO brick extruded dot texture, in rubber. A LEGO logo also takes centre stage on the tongue with a red LEGO panel that really pops against the Tour Yellow colour of the shoe itself.

(Image credit: LEGO)

We get more LEGO flavour on the bubbles of the Nike Air unit within the sole. There’s a little LEGO minifig head and another LEGO logo. The other side features a Dn Air logo and a four-eyed alien character we’re not familiar with.

However, if you head back to the LEGO webpage on this collaboration you’ll see an alien space craft in the teaser video, suggesting this won’t be the last time we see him/her/it.

(Image credit: LEGO)

This LEGO x Nike partnership does not begin and end with these shoes. It’s a “multi-year” deal that may eventually encompass sport-related LEGO sets and more. A brief teaser suggests the intention is to merge that sports cred with the more imagination and creativity-led world of LEGO.

The partnership was announced all the way back in August 2024 but it has taken this long for the first real fruit of it to get an unveil. And by the time the pair is out, it will have been a year — the LEGO x Nike Air Max Dn are due to land in August 2025, for a reported $160.

(Image credit: LEGO)

LEGO previously partnered up with Adidas in 2020 as part of a familiar-sounding “multi-year” deal, which eventually gave us LEGO-themed Adidas trainers and a 731-piece LEGO set of the signature Adidas Originals Superstar.