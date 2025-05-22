Sonic speed meets Crocs comfort in new colab

Crocs and Sega have announced a new footwear collaboration, the Sonic the Hedgehog Crocs. This playful clog design is inspired by the iconic video game franchise, offering a vibrant and speedy aesthetic for fans of all ages.

This Crocs x Sonic partnership represents another in a growing list of collaborations for Crocs, this time tapping into the beloved world of video games. The Sonic Classic Clog features bright blue graphics that evoke Sonic’s legendary speed. It is complemented by gold ring details on the heel strap, a subtle nod to the coins players collect during game levels.

Beyond the visual appeal, these Crocs offer the signature Croslite comfort and include custom Sonic-themed Jibbitz charms featuring beloved characters like Tails and iconic elements from the Green Hill Zone.

(Image credit: Crocs)

A blue arrow and another Sonic image decorate the lateral midsole, while Jibbitz charms featuring Sonic, Tails, and Cheese provide customisable flair. The clog is finished with a black midsole and outsole, along with a black heel strap featuring a branded charm for a secure fit.

While fans eagerly await the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 in 2027, this colab keeps the spirit of the franchise alive. The Sonic Clogs will be available in both kids' and adult sizes, allowing the entire family to showcase their Sonic fandom.

The Sonic Clogs are anticipated to be released soon on Crocs.com. Given the popularity of both brands, these special edition clogs are expected to sell… fast.