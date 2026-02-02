adidas Originals and BAPE reunite for a football-inspired World Cup capsule

As the countdown to FIFA World Cup 2026 gathers pace, Adidas Originals and BAPE are back together, unveiling a football-focused capsule that blends terrace nostalgia with the Japanese brand’s unmistakable streetwear edge.

The new Originals x BAPE Football Collective pulls heavily from 1990s football culture, specifically the era-defining aesthetics of Japan’s national team, while layering in BAPE’s bold graphics, camo treatments and shark motifs.

It follows the pair’s first football-led collaboration from Fall/Winter 2025, which marked BAPE’s return to the beautiful game.

At the heart of the collection are two standout fan shirts. The first is a long-sleeve, collared top finished in a denim-print fabric, complete with co-branded detailing and a BAPE STA graphic. The second reworks a classic 90s Japanese national team kit, adding BAPE’s flame graphics to the sleeves and a “BAPE 93” back print, a nod to the brand’s founding year.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas)

Elsewhere, the apparel line-up leans fully into BAPE territory. There's an APE HEAD graphic tee, a Trefoil ABC CAMO Green Shark Hoodie, camo jacquard denim jorts, parachute pants and a run of accessories that includes a football scarf-inspired towel, a Trefoil shoulder bag with BABY MILO key chain, a pink ABC CAMO trucker cap, and co-branded GORE-TEX gloves with BAPE STA grip detailing.

Footwear comes in the form of three familiar Adidas silhouettes, all given the BAPE treatment. The adistar HRMY BAPE leads the pack, finished in ABC CAMO Green with a reflective BAPE STA underlay and shark teeth graphics running along the midsole.

The Samba BAPE returns in a fresh colourway following its debut last year, while the Campus 00’s BAPE lands in a clean black finish, punctuated by white BAPE STA branding and classic Three Stripes detailing.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Designed to sit comfortably between football fandom and streetwear culture, the adidas Originals x BAPE Football Collective launches on the 7th of February, available via CONFIRMED, BAPE.COM and select global retailers.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



