London gets a sweeping new exhibition on the real history of the samurai
Slicing through the myth
For most of us, the samurai exists somewhere between history and fantasy: honour-bound warriors, razor-sharp swords and an unwavering moral code. But a major new exhibition opening in London this winter is aiming to dismantle that image, and replace it with something far more nuanced.
Landing at the British Museum, the exhibition traces the real story of the samurai, charting how Japan’s warrior class emerged, evolved and was eventually transformed into one of the world’s most enduring myths. While the popular idea of samurai is often rooted in cinematic duels and heroic sacrifice, the reality is that the bushi, as they were known in Japan, were as much politicians, scholars and artists as they were fighters.
From the 1100s, the bushi rose to power as a distinct military class. But after a prolonged period of peace began in 1615, their role shifted dramatically. Samurai moved away from the battlefield and into positions of governance, becoming ministers, bureaucrats and cultural leaders. Intellectual pursuits flourished, and women were also part of this elite social class.
Poetry, painting and scholarship became just as central to samurai identity as swordsmanship.
It wasn’t until the late 19th century, after the hereditary status of the samurai was abolished, that the familiar code of bushido, “the way of the warrior”, truly took shape. This idealised moral framework was later harnessed during Japan’s period of colonial expansion, cementing a romanticised image that spread globally throughout the 20th century. As international interest in Japan grew, so too did a simplified, export-friendly version of the samurai, increasingly shaped by film, fashion and popular culture.
The exhibition explores this long evolution through an ambitious range of objects, from battle armour sent by Tokugawa Hidetada to James VI and I, to luxury items that reveal the samurai’s refined cultural life. It also examines the modern afterlife of the samurai myth, with references spanning haute fashion, including Louis Vuitton designs inspired by Japanese armour, through to contemporary videogames such as Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.
Running at the Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery from 3 February to 4 May 2026, the exhibition offers Londoners a rare chance to look past the legend and engage with the real, often surprising history of the samurai. Tickets are priced from £23 for adults, with members and under-16s able to visit for free.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
