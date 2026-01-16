Hamilton has designed two watches for Resident Evil Requiem — and they’re part of the story

When Resident Evil Requiem closed out the Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, it did something refreshingly rare for a modern AAA game: it announced itself and locked in a release date. No years of vague teasers, no endless speculation. Capcom confirmed that the ninth mainline Resident Evil lands on 27 February 2026, and that was that.

Set roughly 30 years after the Raccoon City outbreak, Requiem returns players to the Midwest ruins of the city following a missile strike. You’ll switch between two protagonists with very different energies: FBI technical analyst Grace Ashcroft and long-time series survivor Leon S. Kennedy. The pair are drawn to the abandoned Wrenwood Hotel to investigate a suspicious death, a location with personal stakes for Grace, whose mother was murdered there years earlier.

RESIDENT EVIL 9: REQUIEM || FULL SHOWCASE | LEON GAMEPLAY, NEW DETAILS & MORE! - YouTube Watch On

Capcom is positioning Requiem as its most immersive entry yet. Classic survival horror when playing as Grace, puzzles, investigation, careful resource management, and full-blooded action when you step into Leon’s boots. You can switch between first- and third-person perspectives, a first for the series.

Into all of these steps Hamilton, not with a background cameo, but with two watches designed to exist inside the game’s world, and on your wrist, if you’re quick enough.

Leon S. Kennedy’s Khaki Field Auto Chrono

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom) (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom) (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom) (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom) (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom) (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom) (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom)

Leon’s watch is exactly what you’d expect: functional, tough, and quietly loaded with character detail. The Khaki Field Auto Chrono worn by Kennedy leans into military utility, with a crown shaped like a sniper scope dial and chronograph pushers inspired by bullet cartridges.

There’s symbolism, too. A black wing motif at 9 o’clock and an engraved emblem on the caseback serve as a nod to fallen comrades, a subtle reminder that Leon has been doing this for a long time, and it’s never been easy.

It’s not flashy, and that’s the point. This is a tool watch built for survival horror, not the red carpet.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grace Ashcroft’s Pan Europ

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom) (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom) (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom) (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom) (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom) (Image credit: Hamilton / Capcom)

Grace Ashcroft’s Pan Europ is a different proposition altogether. Where Leon’s watch is about endurance, Grace’s reflects intelligence and control. Finished in a striking ‘gold and noir’ palette, it pairs a black PVD-coated case with gold detailing across the dial, bezel and strap.

The result is sleek, composed and quietly confident, much like Grace’s gameplay style, which focuses on deduction, analysis and staying one step ahead of whatever’s lurking in the dark. Geometric details on the caseback and restrained gold accents keep it elegant rather than showy.

Both watches appear in Resident Evil Requiem and will be available in the real world, with 2,000 units of each produced. They launch alongside the game on 27 February 2026.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



