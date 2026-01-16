Hamilton has designed two watches for Resident Evil Requiem — and they’re part of the story
Crossover time
When Resident Evil Requiem closed out the Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, it did something refreshingly rare for a modern AAA game: it announced itself and locked in a release date. No years of vague teasers, no endless speculation. Capcom confirmed that the ninth mainline Resident Evil lands on 27 February 2026, and that was that.
Set roughly 30 years after the Raccoon City outbreak, Requiem returns players to the Midwest ruins of the city following a missile strike. You’ll switch between two protagonists with very different energies: FBI technical analyst Grace Ashcroft and long-time series survivor Leon S. Kennedy. The pair are drawn to the abandoned Wrenwood Hotel to investigate a suspicious death, a location with personal stakes for Grace, whose mother was murdered there years earlier.
Capcom is positioning Requiem as its most immersive entry yet. Classic survival horror when playing as Grace, puzzles, investigation, careful resource management, and full-blooded action when you step into Leon’s boots. You can switch between first- and third-person perspectives, a first for the series.
Into all of these steps Hamilton, not with a background cameo, but with two watches designed to exist inside the game’s world, and on your wrist, if you’re quick enough.
Leon S. Kennedy’s Khaki Field Auto Chrono
Leon’s watch is exactly what you’d expect: functional, tough, and quietly loaded with character detail. The Khaki Field Auto Chrono worn by Kennedy leans into military utility, with a crown shaped like a sniper scope dial and chronograph pushers inspired by bullet cartridges.
There’s symbolism, too. A black wing motif at 9 o’clock and an engraved emblem on the caseback serve as a nod to fallen comrades, a subtle reminder that Leon has been doing this for a long time, and it’s never been easy.
It’s not flashy, and that’s the point. This is a tool watch built for survival horror, not the red carpet.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Grace Ashcroft’s Pan Europ
Grace Ashcroft’s Pan Europ is a different proposition altogether. Where Leon’s watch is about endurance, Grace’s reflects intelligence and control. Finished in a striking ‘gold and noir’ palette, it pairs a black PVD-coated case with gold detailing across the dial, bezel and strap.
The result is sleek, composed and quietly confident, much like Grace’s gameplay style, which focuses on deduction, analysis and staying one step ahead of whatever’s lurking in the dark. Geometric details on the caseback and restrained gold accents keep it elegant rather than showy.
Both watches appear in Resident Evil Requiem and will be available in the real world, with 2,000 units of each produced. They launch alongside the game on 27 February 2026.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.