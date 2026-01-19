Gerald Charles just made a watch with a dial carved from a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite

Kicking off 2026 with a suitably interstellar flex, Gerald Charles has unveiled the Maestro 2.0 Meteorite, a watch that doesn’t just look like it’s been hit by a meteor, but is genuinely made from one.

For the first time in the brand’s history, Gerald Charles has crafted a dial from genuine meteorite, using material sourced from the Muonionalusta meteorite, one of the oldest known on Earth, estimated to be more than 4.5 billion years old. In other words, this thing predates planets, life, and every bad decision you’ve ever made.

Available in two versions, a Darkblast-finished black model and a polished silver edition, the Maestro 2.0 Meteorite also marks another first for the brand: it’s the first Gerald Charles watch to feature a small-seconds display. Naturally, it’s been worked into the design in a way that feels anything but conventional.

Measuring 39mm by 41mm with a slim 9mm profile, the watch sticks closely to the Maestro case proportions originally conceived by Gérald Genta himself. The signature rounded octagonal case, stepped bezel and subtle ‘smile’ cut-out at six o’clock are all present, with water resistance rated to 100 metres.

The real drama, though, is on the dial. Ultra-thin layers of meteorite are cut using electroerosion, a process that allows for extreme precision without oxidising the material, then mounted over a dual-layer aluminium baseplate. On the Darkblast version, that base is red anodised; on the silver model, it’s finished in a soft, rhodium-toned opaline. Both are revealed through a jagged, starburst-shaped aperture that radiates from the centre of the dial, creating the effect of a meteorite impact frozen in time.

Look closer, and that ‘explosion’ doubles as the small-seconds indicator, shaped like a star and positioned at six o’clock. It’s rendered in red and orange on the black model, and gold-toned on the silver, subtle, but quietly brilliant. Roman numerals and baton indices appear slightly warped and displaced, as if knocked out of alignment by the blast, reinforcing the cosmic theme without tipping into novelty.

Powering the watch is the GCA2011 automatic calibre, produced by Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier. At just 3.7mm thick, it beats at 28,800vph and delivers a 50-hour power reserve. Flip the watch over, and you’ll find circular graining, Côtes de Genève, colimaçon finishing and gold engravings, alongside Gerald Charles’ trademark honeycomb rotor motif.

Each version comes with two straps, one rubber, one Velcro, colour-matched to the dial and fitted with quick-release spring bars, secured by a Grade 5 titanium buckle.

Limited to just 100 pieces per version, the Maestro 2.0 Meteorite is priced at around £18,000 for the silver model and £19,000 for the Darkblast edition. Not cheap, obviously, but if you’ve ever wanted a slice of deep space on your wrist, this might be as close as it gets.





