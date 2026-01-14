Kai Cenat announces clothing brand in weird YouTube video

Twitch streamer and all-round questionable influence on the youth of today Kai Cent has announced his new fashion brand, Vivet.

He did so in an attention-grabbing video dubbed I Quit, which has also sparked speculation about Cenat’s retirement. But what YouTuber or streamer hasn’t made a video suggesting they’re about to quit?

The 23-minute video largely sees Cenat and his cadre of collaborators chat absolute guff about nothing, in part while sat on a rocky hillside. But there’s also some behind-the-scenes footage of prototype clothing being made, the models produced before the final designs are churned out at much larger scale in a factory.

I Quit - YouTube Watch On

“I want [my brand] to be like they see everything. They see when I fail, when I achieve, when I’m doubting myself and they see when I overcome it,” says Cenat.

This video mostly shows Cenat should not be trusted with a sewing machine, set to overly dramatic music.

“Vivet is Latin for he, she or it will live forever,” claims Cenat.

“But the deeper meaning behind Vivet is to not be boxed in to what society is trying to box you in.”

Vivet is actually a conjugation of the Latin verb meaning “to live.” So he’s not quite right, but isn’t a million miles off either.

While Vivet’s designs are not shown, it’s positioned as a high-end denim clothing brand. And there’s talk of both wide leg and “skinny” designs, during the promo video.

Kei Cenat recently won a massive four awards at the Streamer Awards. His stream with LeBron James won the Best Streamed Collab category, Mafiathon 3 won the Best Marathon Stream award, Streamer University won the Event award while Cenat was also crowned the best “just chatting” streamer.

Cenat has not taken part in a major streaming event for a few months now. But he has begun posting vlog-style videos on a secondary YouTube channel called Kai’s Mind, which also touches on his Vivet antics.

Kai Cenat was ranked number four on Rolling Stone’s 2025 list of the most influential creators, behind IShowSpeed, Druski and Ms Rachel.

He is also Twitch’s most-followed streamer, with 20.2 million followers at the time of writing.





