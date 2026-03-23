You can now play Angry Birds with your feet at TOCA Social London

If you’ve ever played Angry Birds and thought “this would be better if I could absolutely leather it,” your oddly specific wish has just come true.

TOCA Social, the immersive football entertainment venue inside The O2 and Westfield White City in London and the Bullring in Birmingham, is launching a brand-new Angry Birds game this Easter, and it’s exactly as chaotic as it sounds.

For the uninitiated, TOCA Social is what happens when five-a-side football collides with arcade gaming. You and your mates step into a private booth, fire footballs at a huge interactive screen, and take on a series of skill-based challenges, all while food and drinks are delivered straight to your table. It’s fast, competitive, and just the right level of ridiculous, whether you’re a seasoned baller or someone who hasn’t kicked a ball since Year 9 PE.

From the 30th of March, things are getting even more frantic. The new Angry Birds experience takes the global gaming phenomenon, with more than 5 billion downloads, and turns it into a full-body event. Instead of dragging a slingshot across your phone screen, you’ll be using your foot to ping balls at targets, sending birds crashing into towers, setting off TNT explosions and wiping out the ever-annoying Bad Piggies.

(Image credit: TOCA Social)

There are multiple difficulty settings, Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced, so you can ease yourself in or go full competitive mode. It’s designed to work for pretty much everyone, making it a strong shout for families over the Easter holidays, groups of mates, or even a slightly chaotic date night. And because it’s all indoors, it’s also a very handy option when London inevitably decides to chuck it down for a week straight.

The game marks TOCA Social’s first collaboration with a major gaming brand, teaming up with Rovio Entertainment to bring the colourful chaos into the real world. It’s also the first of several new experiences set to roll out across 2026, so expect more where this came from.

If you’re looking for something a bit different to fill an afternoon, or just fancy proving you’ve got better aim than your pals, this might be one of the more fun ways to do it.

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