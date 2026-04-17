From pub classic to party centrepiece: Poolhouse levels up pool in London

Walking into 100 Liverpool Street, it becomes clear almost immediately that Poolhouse isn’t playing the same game as your local.

The expectation, something closer to a pub with a couple of battered tables tucked in the corner, disappears within seconds. In its place: a sprawling, two-floor venue that feels closer to a members’ club crossed with a tech-heavy playground. It’s big, loud and, on opening, absolutely packed.

It’s also far more polished than expected. Downstairs is where the illusion of “just a bar” holds up best. There’s a central drinking space, a couple of pool tables tucked slightly out of the way, and staff who lean more towards mixologist than pint-puller.

Even without the full cocktail menu running on the night, it’s clear that drinks are a big part of the pitch, classics, custom requests, and a price point that lands firmly in “this is a night out” territory. Upstairs is where things shift.

Where the bar turns into a playground

(Image credit: Poolhouse)

The second floor is less pub, more energy. Pool tables cluster together into social hubs, surrounded by groups rotating through games, drinks in hand. Elsewhere, private suites, slick, enclosed spaces with their own tables and table service, cater to bigger bookings, complete with a concierge-style feel.

It’s here that the “high-tech” promise comes into focus. The tables themselves track gameplay, layering in AR-style visuals that turn a standard frame into something closer to a group activity. It’s part of a broader trend seen across London, gamified social venues, but Poolhouse leans fully into it. This isn’t just about potting balls; it’s about turning pool into an event. Once you realise this is from the same people as Top Golf, it all begins to make a bit more sense.

You can still play a normal game, of course. But that’s not really the point.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A night out, not a quick game

(Image credit: Poolhouse)

There’s a clear trade-off at play. At around £10 per person for 30 minutes, this isn’t somewhere you drop in for a casual couple of frames between pints. It’s designed for groups, for longer sessions, for rounds of drinks and games that blur into one another. That doesn't mean there aren't some cracking drops on draft, though, with the full beer list below:

Asahi Super Dry

Peroni

Meantime Lager

Meantime Anytime

Guinness

ELB Cowcatcher

Jubel Peach

Cornish Orchard Gold Cider

The cocktail list stretches from the low tens up to nearly £20, and while food wasn’t properly tested on the night, the offering, pizzas, tacos, bao buns, suggests something built to keep people in the building rather than send them elsewhere.

Still, the space itself does a lot of the heavy lifting. Despite the crowds on opening night, it rarely felt unmanageable. There are quieter corners, tucked-away tables, and even window-side nooks where you can step back from the chaos and watch the City move outside.

The verdict

(Image credit: Poolhouse)

Poolhouse feels like it’s trying to do something quite specific: take a familiar, slightly tired pub staple and repackage it for a different kind of night out.

It won’t replace the cheap, slightly sticky tables where £2.50 still gets you a few games. But that’s not what it’s aiming for. Instead, it sits firmly in the “start of the night” category, somewhere to meet, play, drink something better than you planned to, and then spill out into Liverpool Street when you’re done.

And on that front, it’s hard to fault. The location (a stone's throw from Liverpool Street station) is about as convenient as it gets, the space is impressively well thought through, and the experience, while pricier, feels deliberate.

Poolhouse, located at 100 Liverpool Street, EC2M 2AT, is now open and taking bookings on the website.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



