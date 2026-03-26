The 8 best England World Cup kits of all time

New England kits always land with a bit of noise. Some of it justified, some of it not, but it’s one of those things in football where everyone suddenly has an opinion, whether they care about design or not.

England kits aren’t just kits – they carry baggage. Tournaments, moments, players, near-misses, all of it gets wrapped up in what is, essentially, a white shirt and some trim. When it’s a World Cup year, that weight feels even heavier.

The latest drop does what most modern England kits do, clean, safe, and designed not to offend too many people. But it also brings the usual question back around: where does it actually rank against the classics?

That’s where things get interesting. Because while England have never been the most experimental when it comes to kit design, they’ve quietly built up a strong back catalogue. Some genuinely iconic, some overlooked, and a few that only make sense when you remember the tournament they were worn in.

This isn’t just about design, then. It’s about context, how a kit looked, when it showed up, and what came with it.

Here are our favourites.

8. 2026 away

This Hits Different 🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The New England Men's Kit is ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - YouTube Watch On

England returns to red for 2026, ditching the dark purple of Euro 2024 for something that actually feels like England. Navy accents add a subtle nod to the ’90s without tipping into full nostalgia, keeping it fresh and wearable. The central badge placement is always a touch divisive, but we love it.

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The overall combo of red and navy makes for a kit that’s punchy, confident, and very much built for a World Cup stage. Hopefully, after this summer, we can pop this one higher up the list once some history is made in it.

7. 2022 home

(Image credit: Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

England’s 2022 home kit keeps it classic, all-white with crisp blue trim that nods to traditional England colours without feeling dated. The slim fit and clean crew neck give it a modern, streamlined look, while the chest placement of the iconic Three Lions crest and Nike Swoosh keeps the design sharp and simple.

It might have ended in a quarter-final exit to France, but this shirt captured the pride of the squad and looked every bit the part on the World Cup stage, smart, understated, and instantly recognisable as England. It is a touch less traditional than some other kits, but it was worn during what was ultimately a positive tournament.

6. 1982 Away

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Leech/Getty Images)

England’s 1982 away kit is pure retro charm, all-red with subtle white trim that screams early ’80s football flair. Worn at the World Cup in Spain, the tournament marked England’s return to the finals after a six-year absence, giving the kit an instant place in history.

It paired a simple v-neck and understated crest with bold colour to make the Three Lions easy to spot on the pitch. England didn’t make it out of the second group stage, but this kit remains a classic, clean, functional, and impossible to forget for fans of vintage England kits.

5. 2002 Home

(Image credit: Ben Radford /Allsport via Getty Images)

England’s 2002 World Cup home kit is instantly recognisable: crisp white with subtle navy detailing and a modern, slimmer fit that felt sharper than previous iterations. The stripe though the bold Three Lions crest gave it a clean, confident look, while the minimal accents kept it timeless. It screams of an iconic era of players from Beckham to a young Michael Owen.

Worn in South Korea and Japan, the tournament itself was a mixed bag, England reached the quarter-finals but fell to eventual runners-up Brazil. Still, the kit captures a moment when the team looked sleek on the world stage, balancing tradition with early 2000s style cues that still hold up today.

4. 1986 Home

(Image credit: Photo by Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

England’s 1986 home shirt is a proper vintage gem: simple, classic white with bold red trim and the iconic Three Lions badge front and centre. Worn in Mexico, the side navigated Group F behind Morocco, then beat Paraguay in the Round of 16 thanks to two Lineker goals and one from Beardsley, before facing Diego Maradona’s Argentina in the quarter-finals.

That game delivered football history: the infamous ‘Hand of God’ and Maradona’s mesmerising footwork overshadowed Lineker’s late strike, ending England’s run. The kit now stands as a symbol of pride and heartbreak, forever tied to one of the sport’s most iconic tournaments.

3. 1998 Home

(Image credit: Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

England’s 1998 shirt feels unmistakably late-90s: crisp white with bold red piping along the shoulders and sleeves, giving it a sporty, energetic edge. The Three Lions crest sits front and centre, while the subtle navy trim adds just enough contrast to stop it from feeling flat.

On the pitch in France, the kit was worn by a team that dazzled at times but fell to Argentina in a dramatic Round of 16 shootout. While the results weren’t memorable, the shirt itself captures the optimism and style of England football at the turn of the decade.

2. 1990 Home

(Image credit: Photo by Albert Cooper/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

England’s 1990 home kit is pure nostalgia. A striking white shirt with subtle navy trim, a collar that makes the kit instantly recognisable from Italia ’90, where the Three Lions reached the semi-finals, one of their best World Cup runs ever.

The bold silhouette made a statement on the pitch, while the badge and trim kept it unmistakably England. It’s remembered not just for its style, but for the drama of penalty shootouts and a team that captured the imagination of a nation. The country hasn't really come as close since.

1. 1966 Away

(Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images)

The one where England got it over the line. For some, it probably has plenty of good memories; for most who are too young, it's a symbol of genuine success and the last time the country experienced it.

The kit is simple, just red, with a big badge and long sleeves, but it's what it means that earns it the number one spot on this list and probably every other list you'll see.





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