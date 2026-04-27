Laphroaig's latest limited edition whisky, Willem By Willem, comes with a taste of Hollywood

The fantastic Laphroaig x Willem Dafoe collaboration continues apace with the unveiling of a new limited edition whisky release.

Called, somewhat brilliantly, Willem by Willem this limited edition Laphroaig bottle has been created in collaboration with Sarah Dowling, Laphroaig’s Senior Whisky Maker, and the actor.

It is the first release that Dafoe has had an active involvement in since joining up with the whisky brand back in 2025 as a 'Friend of Laphroaig'.

Dafoe joined as brand ambassador in late 2025, starring in the short film Taste that proved he had the perfect blend of offbeat charm to front the whisky.

Shortlist was at the launch of this partnership and Dafoe hinted then that there were more things to come.

This new release is the culmination of this, with Dafoe "selecting from multiple expressions without tasting notes, guidance, or expectation".



The result is a bottle that will be released initially by ballot to those who have signed up to the Friends of Laphroaig membership.

As for the whisky, it comes with 'no notes'. Literally. Instead, Laphroaig and Dafoe want you to fill in the tasting notes yourself.

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As for how Dafoe chose what went into the release, he explains in the press release: “I made my final choice based on the whisky that evoked the most curiosity about its taste – something I still can’t put my finger on, but that’s half the fun.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield) (Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield) (Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield)

Shortlist was lucky enough to receive a pesonalised bottle of Willem by Willem (top marks for spelling Marc right!) and it is an impressive and wholly different Laphroaig taste.

On the nose we got softer fruit notes rather than the normal peat associated with Laphroaig. The peat does hit in the taste, though, with spicy orange and dark chocolate notes throughout.

The finish is more of that famous peat, smoked bacon and pockets of pepper.



It's a strong, bold taste — as you would expect from a 14-year-old whisky that's been bottled at 52.7% ABV.

But there is a softness there, too, thanks to the oloroso sherry cask finish.

Willem by Willem is priced at £139. If you are part of the Friends of Laphroaig initiative, you can enter the pre-release ballot on Laphroaig.com now.

The whisky will then hit Selfridges from 1st May, and head to select whisky retailers in June.

This is the best whisky — all taste tested

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