A ski experience for all skill levels and food a'plenty: How to do 72 hours in Courchevel

Courchevel has a reputation that precedes it. Spend even a few minutes around the main lifts in 1850 and you can see where it comes from: luxury boutiques lining the snowfront, immaculate hotels climbing the hillside, and skiers stepping straight from terrace lunches back onto perfectly groomed pistes in their Moncler jackets.

But once you’re moving across the mountain, that reputation quickly becomes only part of the story.

Courchevel sits within the Three Valleys, the largest connected ski area in the world, with more than 600 kilometres of pistes stretching across several resorts. What that really means on the ground is freedom. Within a couple of lifts you’re moving between valleys, discovering different terrain, and shaping the day around conditions rather than resort boundaries.

Courchevel: In Short

(Image credit: Ryan Chambers / Future)

The largest connected ski area in the world

600 km of pistes with varied options for all levels of skiiers

Head to Le Praz villages for traditional Alpine feel

Choose between lively Après Ski and calmer options

(Image credit: Ryan Chambers / Future)

We travelled as a mixed group, with some experienced skiers and others still early in their learning curve, and the scale of the place made that easy to manage. Most mornings naturally split into smaller groups heading in different directions before regrouping later for lunch or drinks. Some pushed further towards Méribel, while others stayed on the gentler Courchevel terrain, and the lift network made it easy to reconnect later in the afternoon.

Over three days we saw a good cross-section of Alpine weather: flat light on arrival, fresh snowfall overnight, and eventually a clear blue morning with untouched powder still sitting on the higher runs.

For a short trip, it felt like seeing the resort at its best.

Where To Stay: Courchevel Le Praz

(Image credit: Peter Turnley / Getty Images)

Le Praz is one of the quieter villages in Courchevel and makes a particularly good base if you want access to the ski area without the constant pace, and cost, of the higher resorts.

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Sitting at around 1300 metres, it feels closer to a traditional Alpine village than a purpose-built resort. Wooden chalets cluster around a frozen lake in the centre, and most things - lifts, rental shops, restaurants - are within a few minutes’ walk. The atmosphere is calmer than in Courchevel 1850, but you’re still fully connected to the Three Valleys lift system.

(Image credit: Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images)

Lodge Les Merisiers works well for a short stay. It’s a straightforward chalet-style hotel close to the centre of the village, with comfortable rooms, a heated boot room and ski lockers that make the daily routine easy. Breakfast is generous enough to set you up for the morning without slowing down the start of the day - an underrated advantage when the lifts are about to open.

From the village, the Forêt chairlift is the most efficient way into the ski area, quickly linking into the wider Courchevel network. Within two or three lifts you’re already moving across the mountain, which means staying lower down doesn’t cost you valuable skiing time.

That balance - a calmer village, slightly lower accommodation prices, but easy access to the main lift system - is what makes Le Praz such a sensible base.

Where to eat

(Image credit: JARRY/TRIPELON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Food is a major part of the Courchevel experience, although how much you lean into that depends largely on how you approach the day and how much you want to spend.

Having breakfast handled by the hotel helps simplify the mornings. A strong coffee, fresh bread and a quick turnaround mean you’re usually out the door before the main lift queues begin.

Lunch is where the more difficult decisions start.

Our first day began with plans to stop at La Soucoupe, perched high above 1850 with a wide terrace looking across the valley. It’s exactly the kind of mountain restaurant that draws you in after a long morning of skiing. A quick look at the menu prompted a budget based recalculation, though, and after a single drink we decided to continue skiing and head lower.

Instead we ended up at L’Equipe in 1650, which proved a much better fit for the trip. Sitting directly on the slopes, it has the relaxed atmosphere of a place built primarily for skiers rather than a destination lunch crowd. Plates of pasta, burgers and coffee arrived quickly, and the whole stop felt easy enough that it became a repeat option later in the trip.

That kind of balance tends to work well in Courchevel. The resort certainly offers its share of high-end dining - Bagatelle is known for long, lively terrace lunches, while La Soucoupe remains one of the most scenic spots on the mountain - but mixing those experiences with simpler slope-side restaurants keeps the rhythm of a ski day intact.

(Image credit: Ryan Chambers / Future)

Where to Après

Après-ski in Courchevel tends to develop naturally out of the ski day rather than starting once the lifts close.

On the mountain, La Folie Douce remains one of the best-known spots in the Three Valleys. Music carries across the terrace throughout the afternoon while the crowd gradually builds, and by the end of the day it has usually turned into a full outdoor party.

For something a little calmer, Le Planté de Bâton is an easier place to stop. Skiers drift in for a drink before continuing down the mountain, and the atmosphere builds slowly rather than all at once.

(Image credit: Brett Wilhelm/NCAA via Getty Images)

One afternoon we pushed further into Méribel, partly for variety and partly to see how the neighbouring valley compares. That detour gradually turned into jugs of IPA at the Rond Point, heavy snowfall beginning to settle as visibility faded across the slopes.

By the time we finally left, the ski down towards Méribel centre required slightly more concentration than it had earlier in the day. That was followed by a late stop at Jacks to watch some live music and share a few magnums of Rosé, before eventually calling a taxi back to Le Praz - an expensive decision that still felt justified by the end of the evening.

For those staying in Le Praz, La Tania offers the closest alternative for a livelier night out with venues such as Pub Le Ski Lodge hosting regular gigs, and the late-running free buses make moving between villages relatively straightforward.

(Image credit: Ryan Chambers / Future)

Where to ski

(Image credit: Gina Ferazzi / Getty Images)

Starting the day from Le Praz makes it easy to build momentum quickly.

The Forêt lift provides a fast first step into the system, while Dou des Lanches opens access to a broad stretch of terrain across the Courchevel side of the valley. From there the direction of the day tends to depend on weather and snow conditions.

Courchevel’s skiing is known for its wide, well-maintained pistes, with a particularly strong selection of blues and reds that allow skiers to cover large distances without constantly stopping. It’s terrain that suits mixed-ability groups well, allowing confident skiers to move quickly while others build confidence on longer, forgiving runs.

On the first day we stayed mostly on the Courchevel side, linking runs such as Combe de la Saulire with long cruisers that gradually carried us towards Méribel.

As confidence grew, the natural progression was to push further across the Three Valleys. The connection into Méribel happens surprisingly quickly, and once you arrive the terrain begins to feel slightly different - steeper in places, with longer descents between lift stations.

(Image credit: JARRY/TRIPELON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

One of the most memorable runs of the trip came from the Mont Vallon area, dropping down into Campagnol. It’s a long descent that changes character as you go: steeper sections at the top gradually easing into wide, flowing terrain lower down. With relatively few people around that morning, it became one of those runs that seems to continue far longer than expected.

Back on the Courchevel side, Saulire and its surrounding pistes offered a different experience again. Early in the morning these runs are often immaculately groomed, creating wide, fast pistes that encourage long carving turns before the slopes begin to fill later in the day.

By the final morning, however, the cumulative effect of several long days on the mountain and a few too many late evening beers was beginning to show. Flat light returned and even familiar runs demanded more focus than earlier in the trip. That usually signals the right moment to stop.

What else to do

Courchevel offers plenty of alternatives to skiing - snowshoeing routes, sledging runs, and the large Aquamotion complex for swimming and spa sessions - but after several full days on the slopes the most appealing option is often simply slowing down.

Le Praz suits that pace particularly well. The village is compact, the atmosphere relaxed, and evenings feel quieter than in the larger resort centres higher up the mountain.

After a long ski day, that simplicity can be exactly what you want.

The Verdict

Courchevel works because of the scale it gives you access to and the ease with which you can explore it.

The Three Valleys allows skiers to move across huge distances without complicated planning, adjusting the day around weather, snow conditions and energy levels as they go. Even on a short trip it’s possible to experience a surprising range of terrain, from wide groomed pistes to long valley-spanning descents.

The resort undeniably carries a reputation for luxury, and the prices in some areas reflect that. But staying in places like Le Praz, choosing when to lean into the bigger dining spots, and focusing on the skiing itself makes the experience far more balanced.

Three days is enough to understand why so many people return here. And just enough to start planning the next trip





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