Golfclubber wants to drag golf out of the country club and into London

Golf has always had an image problem. Not the sport itself, that’s booming, but everything around it. The culture, the access, the feeling that unless you’ve grown up around it, you’re largely on the outside looking in. And the trousers...

Golfclubber is trying to change that. Or at least, give it a decent go.

Landing at Magazine London on the 11th and 12th of April, it’s being billed as the UK’s first golf culture festival. Which sounds niche, until you look at what they’re actually doing with it.

At its core, it’s a watch party for The Masters Tournament, big screens, live coverage from Augusta, and the usual high-stakes Sunday tension. However, instead of keeping things quiet and lowkey, it’s being wrapped in something that feels a lot closer to a day festival.

The lineup leans heavily into that crossover space between sport and culture. You’ve got Jimmy Bullard, Tony Bellew and Locky turning up, alongside golf creators like Golf Life and Fore Bros, the names doing more to bring new audiences into the sport than most traditional coverage.

It’s less about analysis, more about atmosphere and having a good time.

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That said, it’s not just a passive watch-and-drink situation. There’s a full Performance Zone built in, with simulators, putting challenges and recreations of famous shots, plus coaching sessions and beginner masterclasses running throughout the weekend. You can turn up knowing nothing and still get involved, walking away having learned something and having a good time.

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Saturday is pitched as the louder, 18+ day. Sunday dials things back slightly, opening things up to families and younger players, including an effort to bring kids into the sport who might not otherwise get near it. With more than 3,000 people expected over the weekend.

Tickets are available now, starting from £19.80, for a big golf weekend at Magazine London.





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