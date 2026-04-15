Mr Fogg’s is launching a brand new venue that’s all about bringing old school games to happy hour

Most Londoners and casual visitors will be familiar with Mr Fogg’s venues, which are scattered across the city. They’re basically the Alison Hammond of bars – they keep cropping up everywhere, but you’re definitely not mad about it.

Each Mr Fogg’s venue boasts a completely eccentric Victorian-style decor, which is reflected in every detail of the venue. They’re firm faves for a reason, even if you’re a London local, you’ll probably have indulged in a visit before, whether it's to the old-style Post Office serving up cocktails via pneumatic tubes or popping into Cahoots – the bar set in a disused tube station.

The latest venue from the group is a Games Parlour, launched at their City Tavern in Liverpool Street. An immersive style Victorian pub, Mr Fogg’s City Tavern opened back in January 2024 in Broadgate Circle, and the Games Parlour, its newest addition, is set to open its doors (or rather, bowling lanes) on 20th April.

(Image credit: Johnny Stephens Photography)

Spicing up the usual seated chats you find in a pub or bar, the games parlour, as you can guess from the name, will lean into the growing love for interactive and immersive activities alongside a regular pint. The site has added six specifically designed booths for up to eight players. Games include Darts, Mini Golf, Parlour Quoits, Beer Pong, Shuffle Puck and Bagatelle.

Rather than the average plastic-tastic ultra-modern style boards and booths, the gaming paraphernalia has been given the Mr Fogg’s treatment, so expect an ultra-stylish, Victorian-inspired twist. The best part of the launch is probably the news that you can book The Games Parlour, which is currently free to play from its launch until September, you can indulge your competitive spirit without splurging the cash.

Each booth features a Victorian-inspired Grandfather clock and table, which holds three games each. As the 80-minute timer starts, guests go through as many rounds of each game as possible. At the end of each game, scores are tallied up on the pleasingly retro analogue leaderboard, before the time finishes and the victorious Top Fogg is announced.

All the decadent cocktails you’ll be familiar with from Mr Fogg’s are available, along with draught beers, signature punches, and plenty of delicious small plates.

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You can head over to their website so check out more details, including booking a table, or just swing by from 20th April to try your luck at the games. Winner winner…





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