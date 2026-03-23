London’s Leicester Square is getting a new activity bar with axe throwing, shuffleboards, DJs and more

Sometimes you’ll be sitting watching a hunky actor throwing hands and swinging axes around in some predictable action film and find yourself getting a little bit jealous. Or at the least wondering how you'd measure up in the thick of the action. Totally normal. The good news is London is getting a brand new venue (complete with axe throwing) right in the movie premiere central of the city.

Rocket Room is the latest opening in London’s famous Leicester Square, set to open up above Market Place Food Hall in April. The venue is a stylish new late-night hangout for all your post-work revelling, celebrations, and anger-venting. The bar will serve up banging cocktails alongside live DJs and plenty of games to while away your evening, which will likely give you some uni days nostalgia.

(Image credit: Rocket Room)

Guests will be able to challenge friends across four games, including axe throwing, darts, shuffleboard, and beer pong. Unlike a lot of other locations with similar immersive game offerings, Rocket Room is set to be a more intimate style space that works just as well for couples on a date night as it does for groups of friends or work colleagues who desperately need an activity to prop up their social interactions.

Prices for booking the space start at £80 per hour for the axe throwing lanes, £40 for darts, and £35 and £30 for beer pong and shuffleboard, respectively.





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