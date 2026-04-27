Like beer? Ride a Lime Bike? Lucky Saint's new pop up has a freebie for you...

Lucky Saint is a bit of an institution by now, being the ultimate sober companion nestled on draught in pretty much all pubs across London. As well as its flagship pub in Marylebone (which, as it happens makes the perfect backdrop for an interview with actors), it has the goods stocked across every major supermarket too. As well as the signature brew, the team constantly riffs off the classic with new experiments like its Pilsner style and the Lemon Radler style. Now, a new flavour has been added to the family: the Lime and Sea Salt Larger – and they’re teaming up with Lime Bike to celebrate.

Perhaps inspired by the hoards of people who ran the London marathon across the weekend, Lucky Saint’s latest brew has three essential electrolytes proving that an alcohol free tipple can be just as functional as fun. And given the hero flavour of Lime, there isn’t really a better brand to team up with other than Lime bike.

(Image credit: Lucky Saint)

Popping up on one of London’s busiest and most popular streets to drop your ebike at, Lucky Saint is bringing sweaty commuters a Hydration Station, where cyclists can park up and grab a chilled can from the station’s hatch to hydrate in the sunshine, or to takeaway – completely free. It's happening across two days, running from 30th April - 1st May, kicking off at 8.30 am each morning, and wrapping up at 8pm. The street in question is in Broadway Market (73 Broadway Market) in East London, where hundreds of thousands of Londoners pass through daily.

The newest Lucky Saint brew, Lime & Sea Salt, provides drinkers with three essential electrolytes, including magnesium, potassium, and sodium, which help support hydration and performance. Essentially, in unheard of news, you could actually be leaving a drinking session more hydrated than when you started. It means that if you’ve ever planned to hit the gym on the same evening as a quick pint with your mates and debated whether it would be worth it, this latest brew might be your answer. After all, it's not too far removed from those workout drinks you see cadged in a fancy vending machine at the gym, which look more and more attractive the more you sweat.

If you end up sweating buckets as you bike from point A to point B and your commute happens to take you past Broadway Market, you might want to make a pit stop. And if you manage to have dry pits after swerving and ducking around London traffic, firstly, HOW? and secondly, if you happen to be zipping through East London, you may as well make a diversion too, as by the sounds of it, having a cheeky pint midway through might actually end up getting you home in record time.





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