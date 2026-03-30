London's best arcades The Heart of Gaming : A community-driven arcade in Croydon packed with everything from rhythm games to imports you won’t find elsewhere

A community-driven arcade in Croydon packed with everything from rhythm games to imports you won’t find elsewhere NQ64 Arcade Bar Soho : Neon-lit, loud, and unapologetically nostalgic. Expect retro cabinets, themed cocktails, and late-night energy

Neon-lit, loud, and unapologetically nostalgic. Expect retro cabinets, themed cocktails, and late-night energy Four Quarters Elephant Park : A purist’s favourite: original machines, proper tokens, and a strong lineup of classics from the ’70s through the ’90s

A purist’s favourite: original machines, proper tokens, and a strong lineup of classics from the ’70s through the ’90s Immersive Gamebox Southbank : Less coins, more cutting-edge. Interactive digital game rooms where you are the controller

Less coins, more cutting-edge. Interactive digital game rooms where you are the controller Las Vegas Arcade Soho: Old-school basement arcade - closer to the classic arcade experience than most modern hybrids

There was a time when the sharp metallic clink of a coin hitting the tray of an arcade machine felt like possibility itself. One coin, one chance—no downloads, no updates, no tutorials. Just you, a joystick worn smooth by strangers, and the quiet belief that this next go might be the one. You’d hover before pressing start, glance at the leaderboard, and imagine your three initials sitting there like a tiny monument to greatness.

Arcade gaming is having a glow-up, and the biggest names in the industry recently gathered at the Entertainment, Attractions and Gaming Expo to show where the whole glorious business is heading. The offer of free play had us speeding down there quicker than you could say Pole Position, jostling for joysticks, hitting buttons with aplomb, and getting hands-on with some of the quirkier cabinets that blur the line between game and spectacle.What hasn’t changed is the atmosphere. That heady mix of questionable carpet, electricity overload, and the magnetic pull of a machine where you’ve just entered your initials still defines the experience. It was the ultimate hangout then, and remains so now—a place to say goodbye to your coin collection while pretending you’re investing in skill.

The arcade scene is undeniably having a revival. Retro machines from decades past are everywhere again, humming away in dedicated venues and hybrid entertainment spaces. But nostalgia alone isn’t enough to sustain a comeback. The question is: what’s actually new?

First, a quick word on what shouldn’t be new. Card payments can do one. There should be a coin machine at the door—non-negotiable. The ritual matters. As for ticket rewards, we’re not impressed. The wildly inflated exchange rate for something like a single Chupa Chups feels less like a prize and more like a life lesson in diminishing returns.

Still, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most innovative and exciting years in coin-op culture—possibly since Pac-Man swallowed our pocket money whole. Think cutting-edge tech, wildly inventive concepts, and interactive fun that demands more than just hands-on. The big difference? You shouldn’t need to scavenge down the back of the sofa for shrapnel first.

From forever-rigged claw machines to VR experiences that make you the entertainment, arcades are leaning into what makes them unique. Because here’s the simple truth: screens at home are fine, but the cumulative effect of everything an arcade offers—the noise, the competition, the mild chaos—is hard to beat. And manufacturers know it. They’re in creative overdrive to ensure every machine offers something worth shouting about (or shouting at).

So, what’s actually worth your coins this summer?

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

1. Hyper-Haptic Racing Seats That Punish Your Spine

These latest racing simulators don’t just rumble—they actively recreate every pothole, collision, and questionable driving decision through seats that feel engineered by sadists. You don’t just play the game; you survive it. Emerge from a ten-minute session feeling like you’ve been waltzing with a sumo.

The immersion is undeniable. You’ll believe you can take that hairpin bend at excessive speeds—and you can—but it will inevitably end as a pixelated pile-up delivered directly to your lower back. Our only gripe? The limited music selection and the absence of a fake window to rest your arm on, which would do wonders for confidence. Keep a chiropractor’s card close by.

(Image credit: Luisrojasstock via Getty Images)

2. Trash Talking Basketball Games

Not content with a game where you rapidly launch balls toward a net a few feet away, someone decided basketball arcade machines needed personalities. So now, they heckle.

Miss three shots? The machine questions your life choices. Hit a streak? It becomes your loudest, most over-the-top supporter. Powered by adaptive AI, these games learn your patterns and adjust difficulty accordingly—which sounds helpful until you realise it’s essentially a robot designed to humble you in public.

It’s part game, part performance, and entirely addictive. There’s something uniquely motivating about being roasted by a machine while a group of strangers—often children—watch your form unravel in real time.

Omescape in London offers VR escape rooms that can play host to dozens of people at once. (Image credit: Omescape)

3. Collaborative VR Escape Rooms for People Who Hate Their Friends

These multiplayer VR pods trap you and three teammates in virtual puzzle scenarios that require communication, cooperation, and patience—three things gamers are famously inconsistent at.

Watch your friendships crumble as someone inevitably ignores instructions, touches the one thing everyone said not to touch, or just stands there admiring the graphics while the clock ticks down. It’s less about escaping the room and more about discovering who you’ll never invite out again.

The twist is that you’re not just playing—you are the entertainment. Spectators gather, laugh, and occasionally offer unsolicited advice while you flail around in a headset, arguing about levers and codes. It’s chaotic, brilliant, and slightly revealing.

Arcade Evolution's custom machines come pre-loaded with thousands of games. (Image credit: Arcade Evolution)

4. Retro Cabinets with Modern Guts

Classic arcade cabinets are back—well, they never really went away—but now they’re appearing in abundance with a modern twist. Think original exteriors paired with emulation boards packed with thousands of games.

Purists complain these aren’t authentic, but conveniently forget they can’t afford rows of original cabinets anyway. These machines let you jump from Galaga to BurgerTime in seconds—before remembering why you never actually liked BurgerTime in the first place.

It’s nostalgia without commitment. A greatest hits album you didn’t ask for but somehow keep playing. And while it may lack the purity of the original experience, it makes up for it in sheer accessibility.

Slush Rush awards you with frozen drink if you win. (Image credit: Future)

5. Prize Machines That Dispense Useful Stuff

The claw machine has evolved. Gone are the dusty plush toys that look like they’ve been waiting since the era of leg warmers. In their place? Smartphones, AirPods, designer trainers—the kind of prizes that justify the effort, at least in theory.

Of course, they’re still fundamentally rigged. That hasn’t changed. But now the stakes are higher, and arcades have realised something important: people will happily throw money at impossible odds if the prize photographs well on Instagram.

It’s less about winning and more about the attempt. The spectacle of trying, failing, and trying again—fuelled by the faint belief that the next grab might be the one.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



