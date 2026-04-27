This tiny retro speaker is the perfect partner for an 8-bit Nintendo console

There’s a fine line between “retro-inspired” and just flogging you a grey box with a red button on it. This, thankfully, leans more toward the former.

Game Outlet Europe has announced that the 8BitDo Retro Cube 2 Speaker - N Edition is landing across Europe today (the 27th of April), and it’s about as subtle as a nostalgia hit to the face. Think chunky, cubic, and unapologetically throwback, clearly riffing on the design language of the Nintendo Entertainment System, which, slightly terrifyingly, is now pushing 40.

It’s tiny, too. Under 90mm on each side, which basically means it’ll sit happily on a cluttered desk, disappear into a backpack, or get dragged along to a park hang without much thought. At 450g, it’s not exactly weightless, but you’re not going to resent carrying it either.

Where it earns its keep is versatility. You’ve got three ways to hook it up: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, or good old wired USB, so it’ll play nice whether you’re pairing it with a phone, a laptop, or something a bit more niche in your gaming setup. There’s even a wireless charging dock bundled in, which doubles as a signal extender, so you’re not dealing with dropouts when you wander off mid-playlist.

The controls are pure fan service: a chunky D-pad up top handling volume, playback and pairing. It’s the kind of detail that could’ve felt gimmicky but actually makes sense once you’re using it.

Sound-wise, it’s doing more than just coasting on looks. Dual speakers push proper stereo audio, and there’s a built-in mic if you end up taking calls through it. Battery life clocks in at up to 30 hours, which is comfortably in “charge it and forget about it for the weekend” territory.

There’s also a toggle to flip between music and gaming modes, which is a nice touch if you’re bouncing between Spotify and whatever you’re currently rinsing.

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At £39.99, it’s not trying to be your main speaker setup, and it doesn’t need to be. This is more about having something portable, functional, and just a bit fun to look at. A desk toy that actually does something useful, rather than just collecting dust.

If you’ve got even a passing soft spot for that old-school red-and-grey aesthetic, it’s going to be a tough one to ignore.





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