Women's Euro 2025 final: Where to watch the Lionesses

We are officially on a roll. And yes, we’re counting ourselves as part of the ‘we’ that smashed Italy in the Euros semi-finals last night even though our peak sporting performance was rounders back in year eight. England is officially through to the Euros finals, and here are all the ways you can watch, if you don’t fancy a last minute flight to Switzerland.

To recap for anyone who missed the nail-biting match last night (22nd July), England emerged triumphant in a 2-1 defeat against Italy, with fantastic goals from Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly.

All eyes are on the final now for England fans, which is taking place on Sunday 27th July at 5pm.

We don’t yet know who England is up against in the final, with Germany and Spain battling it out tonight at 8pm in the last semi final match of the 2025 Euros.

If you’re not jetting off to watch the game IRL at St Jakob Park, in Basel, you’re probably heading off to your local pub - a lot of which are giving away free pints to anyone watching the Euros finals, just to help ease those nerves…

The final will be streamed live on BBC One and ITV1 (as well as their respective digital playback services), with coverage starting from 4pm on both channels. So grab your mates, whack on the TV, pop some beers in the freezer and tune in (or hide behind a cushion because you can’t stand the tension (at least, that’s what we do…)

If you’re in London, there are plenty of pubs who will be showing the game - in fact it’s probably harder to find somewhere that’s not showing it. But, there are definitely a couple of favourite locations that we’d recommend for catching the glory (fingers crossed) on the big screen.

Best London Pubs:

There are plenty of cracking pubs showing the game, and often the best place to watch it is your favourite local. Also, it's worth keeping an eye out for chains who are offering freebies, like Drake & Morgan who are giving out Spritzs to anyone called Lucy, Michelle, or Chloe in honour of this year's goal scorers. But, if you're looking for a proper big-screened, crowd-fuelled experience, then these are our top picks.

Central:

The Admiralty, Trafalgar Square

The Barrowboy and Banker, London Bridge

Flat Iron Square, Central

The Orange, Pimlico

The George, Fitzrovia

The Faltering Fullback, Finsbury Park

North:

Big Penny Social, Walthamstow

The Chequers, Walthamstow

The Euston Flyer, Euston

The Beehive, Tottenham

The Crown, Islington

BOXPARK, Wembley (& Croydon)

South:

The Regent, Balham

Duke of Edinburgh, Brixton

The Pilgrim, Kennington

East: