There's a Resident Evil game you can only play in... Essex

A most unlikely place has the scoop on a brand new Resident Evil game: Romford in Essex.

We’re not trying to throw shade on Romford here, but it does initially seem a strange place for Japanese Capcom to debut a brand new game from its most popular series.

There’s a bit more to it, though.

This is an arcade version of Resident Evil 2, a pre-release arcade cabinet you can currently only play at Namco Funscape.

It’s called Resident Evil 2: Dead Shot and is a version of the game reimagined as an on-rails shooter, developed by Namco Bandai. You shoot up zombies with a light gun and, in Cineworld 4DX fashion, there are rumble and even air blast effects, according to Eurogamer.

IGN recently headed over to Romford to get its mitts on the still-in-development game. That’s right, if you’re lucky enough to try this one out for yourself, you’re getting a sneaky preview of what’s to come. Have a look:

Resident Evil 2: Dead Shot Gameplay - RE2 Remake Arcade Light-Gun Shooter - YouTube Watch On

The current version has two chapters in what will eventually be a five-chapter game.

This has been called “global test copy” of the game. And while to the best of our knowledge it’s sat in Romford Funscape right now, you probably don’t want to hang about if you’re a Resi fan who would love to check this one out early doors.

Funscape is a classic arcade entertainment space, one where you pay per game rather than handing over some notes on entry and gaining unlimited access to the site’s arcade machines. There’s also bowling, virtual darts and shuffleboard.

We can picture it being shortly crammed full of kids, given we’re entering school holiday season. But Romford Funscape is open until 11pm, or until midnight over the weekend.

Resident Evil 2: Dead Shot is far from the first time Resident Evil action has been transposed into a light fun shooter. We’ve had Resident Evil Survivor 2 (arcade/PS2), Resident Evil: Dead Aim (PS2) and Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles (Wii), among others.

There’s no word as to whether Resident Evil 2: Dead Shot will eventually make it to PC or home consoles, but these days it would make more sense as a PSVR2 or Meta Quest title. Light gun games haven’t really been mainstream since the death of big box CRT TVs, the technology of which was crucial to making traditional light guns work.