You can grab a free pint if you’re watching England in the Euros tonight

The Lionesses are back, and have quite literally been slaying the game.

The nerves are mounting as they take on Italy in the semi-finals tonight (22nd July). The match marks the final step between England and the finals. Talk about nerve wrecking eh?



If you’re wanting something to calm the nerves - which is probably in order after the dramatic penalty showdown in the England Sweden game - then you may be in luck. Young’s pubs are clearly also feeling the stress too, and will be giving away a free pints to anyone watching the Lionesses game against Italy in the next Euros match. If you can’t handle the tension of the game, take a sip and keep those fingers crossed (provided they aren’t already covering your eyes).

How to grab a free pint

To get your hands on a free pint, all you need to do is make sure you have the Young’s app downloaded and head over to the ‘your treats’ section. Once you’ve navigated there, you should be able to find a pint of Camden Hells waiting for you, ready to claim. Then all you need to do is head to a Young’s pub and place your order before settling back to watch the game unfurl.

Not heading to the pub for the game? You can still grab a free pint, as your 'treat' will remain in the app for a week until it's claimed. As long as you’re heading to the pub by July 27th, you’ll be able to snap up that freebie. That date ringing a bell? Yup, coincidentally, it’s the date of the Euros final. So you can either save it for later in a tactical move, or swoop it up early. Player's choice...

Not sure what your nearest Young’s pub is? You can head to Youngs' website and head to ‘Our Pubs’. Once there, you can filter by your local area and find your nearest watering hole. You can also check out the map view in case you’re more of a visual learner - or you just want a nosy at just how many pubs you could head to.

If England is victorious against Italy tomorrow, all eyes will be on the Spain/Germany match which will decide which team will be the ultimate opponent in the final. The Lionesses have played against both - a loss against Spain in 2023 during the World Cup, and a more successful game against Germany in 2022 which ended in glory for England thanks to Chloe Kelly’s winning goal. We're feeling tense already.

Win or lose you’ll still feel like a winner with a free pint. The England Italy match takes place on 22nd July at 8pm UK time.