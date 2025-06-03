Get ready for a baller summer - first, Welcome to Wrexham got renewed for a fifth season, then Disney became the new home for UEFA Women's Champions League, now PUMA has officially announced a new match ball for the Premier League - and for fans, too.

Its official name is the PUMA Orbita Ultimate Pl (although it will probably respond to ‘Here!’ or ‘To feet!’) and it has twelve evenly sized panels which are supposedly to ensure precise weight distribution and keep the ball perfectly balanced, although it does mean it has optimum space for funky patterns too. Score. Does it look a little bit like a Cadbury bar? Maybe a bit.

Luckily, you don’t have to prove you can actually kick a ball professionally in order to get your hands on one. Plus, you’ve got an automatic connection with any of the Premier League players - there’s a good opening line if you ever get to meet them.

Ready to cover all British parks, commons, school fields, and after-work five-a-sides, the new ball has been inspired by brilliant moments across football’s long history. Will the ball imbue you with magical Bend it like Beckham powers? Probably not. Will it still give you a good game? Absolutely.

HAVE A BALL – PUMA UNVEILS THE NEW OFFICIAL PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH BALL - YouTube Watch On

The PUMA x Premier League partnership kicks off with their new Have a Ball campaign, which celebrates the joy and exhilaration of having the ball at your feet - if you ever get passed to, that is. It aims to encourage everyone, no matter what level they play at (yes, even if you’re a sideline hypeman), and in the words of Natasha Bedingfield, release your inhibitions.

The match ball will make its debut during the first round of the Premier League Summer Series on 16th August, while the ball itself is available worldwide from 3rd June, both directly from PUMA and selected retailers. Prices start at £19 for a park-friendly version of the ball — but a professional, match-ready version sells for more than £100.

