Back of the net! UEFA Women’s Champions League finds new home on Disney+

Disney+ has given us some really good telly - from MCU spin offs like Daredevil and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to crime-busting hits including Only Murders in the Building and High Potential. Now, it's serving up some sporting scenes, as it becomes the new home of UEFA Women’s Champions League across Europe from the next season.

Fans will be able to watch every live match at no extra cost. This makes the streaming platform the only place fans can watch all the live matches in the competition. Coverage will launch in October 2025, so it’s not long to go before you can geek out over matches, fixtures, scores, and more.

The new deal continues the growing momentum of women’s football, ensuring high-quality coverage and prominent exposure for football fans of all generations to enjoy. ESPN, Disney’s multiplatform sports brand, will produce all live matches for Disney+ with commentary offered in multiple languages, alongside pre- and post-game programming.

Disney - despite being commonly known for their excellent, childhood-defining animations - is also home to a whole range of sporting events, including basketball, hockey, tennis tournaments, and football.

The UEFA Women’s Champion’s League is coming to Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Karl Holmes, General Manager, Disney+ EMEA commented: “The UEFA Women’s Champions League is the very best in football performance, dedication, and passion. Bringing this incredible tournament to Disney+ customers and audiences speaks to our commitment to delivering a huge range of bold and dynamic entertainment.

"As women’s football continues to grow with audiences worldwide, we’re proud to offer the thrill and excitement of every single match to Disney+ customers across Europe, at no extra cost.”