The best new football kits for the 2025/26 season we've seen so far

While the new season is a few months away, it's a packed summer of football. From the largely irrelevant Club World Cup (which is fun if you fancy big clubs bully them minnows), to a handful of international friendlies, to a genuinely exciting Euro 25 tournament there's a lot going on. But it's off the pitch and in the stores where the real excitement lies.

From goal hangers to what's on the hanger, we’ve listed some of our favourite new football kits that have dropped ahead of the upcoming season.

It's worth noting that many clubs are still awaiting the release of their kits, with most teams having only unveiled their home and away strips so far. We will be sure to update this once we have an idea of those kits but that doesn't mean that there aren't some already cracking kits already revealed.

Keep reading for our favourite kits announced so far for the 2025/26 season...

Charlton Athletic: Home Kit

WE ARE CHARLTON. ❤️ | Introducing the 2025/26 Reebok home kit - YouTube Watch On

Charlton Athletic’s new home kit marks the start of a fresh partnership with Reebok, who replace Castore as the club’s kit supplier. This significant collaboration marks Reebok's return to English football kit manufacturing after more than a decade and taps nicely into giving the whole kit a retro aesthetic.

Gillingham: Away Kit

A post shared by Gillingham Football Club (@gfcofficial) A photo posted by on

Gillingham, Kent’s only professional team (Bromley is officially part of London, please don't @ us), may not be that well known but this season the club has knocked out a corker of an away kit. These threads should be the talk of football shirt-wearing aficionados, no matter if you support the badge on the chest or not.

Speaking of the badge, the side has opted for an alternative design for the away kit, which can be seen on the chest in the same gold as the accents. The top itself is black, with a lighter black and grey stripe running through it.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chelsea: Away Kit

A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc) A photo posted by on

Chelsea's new away shirt for the 25/26 season features an off-white base, subtly accented with red and green pinstripes. This modern design reinterprets the bold red-and-green stripe from their 1974–75 kit, which itself was inspired by Hungary’s "Magnificent Magyars."

Nike describes this design as a "London masterpiece," and to give the company credit, it might be right. Currently, this is one of the standout kits released ahead of the new season and is likely to remain that way.

Tottenham Hotspur: Home Kit

Spurs Just Dropped Their 2025/26 Home Kit! - YouTube Watch On

Nike’s Tottenham Hotspur 2025–26 home kit blends tradition with a fresh but classic look, in part thanks to moving the club's badge and manufacturer logo centrally. The classic white base is complemented by modern, angular navy shoulder panels that extend around the arms.

Thomas Frank should be happy with this new look, Ange not so much.

Aston Villa: Away kit

Aston Villa's 2025/2026 Away Kit: Back in black ⚫️! - YouTube Watch On

Aston Villa’s 2025–26 away kit, designed by Adidas and released on May 22, 2025, is black with light grey-blue accents and is inspired by Birmingham's Bullring.

It features raglan sleeves with a dotted pattern, monochrome grey/silver logos, and a Villans sign-off on the back. This season marks the second time Adidas have knocked out kits for the Birmingham-based club.

Bradford City: Away kit

A post shared by Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) A photo posted by on

Bradford City’s new away kit is a tribute to the clubs 1970s heritage. It features a white base with claret and amber vertical stripes and shoulder panels, subtly embossed with a "BC". A black ribbon beneath the collar honors the Valley Parade Fire Disaster victims. The shirt also acknowledges Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture.

The Premier League 2025/26 fixtures are out — these are the games you need to know about