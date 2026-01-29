The Treehouse by Wildsmith facial at Liberty London is as good for your soul as it is your skin

With the festive spirit dropping as fast as the needles from my withering Christmas tree, I wasn’t sure what would banish my January blues as this year started — but ‘radical botany’ wasn’t on my bingo card. A treatment with a difference, a visit to The Treehouse by Wildsmith for a luxurious facial ought to be offered on prescription.

Tucked away high above the hustle and bustle of Soho on the fourth floor of London’s iconic Liberty store, The Treehouse by Wildsmith is a sanctuary for those seeking a unique blend of nature-inspired immersion and scientifically backed skincare. Following a successful residency at the London shopping institution, Wildsmith’s treatment space brings a little bit of the English countryside to the edge of Carnaby Street.

Serene skincare

The Treehouse is designed as a tribute to the skincare brand’s namesake, the 19th-century "Radical Botanist" William Walker Wildsmith, whose curiosity in nature inspired the brand’s formation. First offering treatments at ol' Triple W’s Heckfield Estate, Wildsmith has turned its long-standing Liberty concession stand into a permanent mini spa spot.

In a move straight out of the Narnia trick book, the journey begins with a step through a hidden wooden door on the Liberty shop floor, where you’re then treated to an ever-changing projection of Wildsmith’s celebrated arboretum at the Heckfield Estate in Hampshire. Seasonally updated and accompanied by a natural soundscape also recorded on the estate, the tranquil sounds of bird song and rustling leaves leave you feeling a million miles away from the red buses and rickshaws of nearby Regent’s Street. Laying down to ease into the treatment, you’d be forgiven for drifting off — I very much nearly did.

Signature Treatments and "Radical Botany"

The treatment menu is built on the philosophy of "Radical Botany," which blends plant power with cutting-edge clinical innovation. Every treatment is meticulously crafted to harmonise with the body’s natural circadian rhythm, ensuring the right ingredients are delivered to the right area at the right time.

There are two treatments available:

Wildsmith Radical Botany Facial (30 or 60 minutes): Inspired by a formula clinically proven to increase skin moisture levels by 194% after 24 hours, this facial includes guided breathwork, myofascial release, and a bespoke selection of skincare. The extended 60-minute version adds craniosacral holds (read: a mini-massage for your head and upper spine) to further dissipate tension. A 60-minute session was what I was booked in for.

Inspired by a formula clinically proven to increase skin moisture levels by 194% after 24 hours, this facial includes guided breathwork, myofascial release, and a bespoke selection of skincare. The extended 60-minute version adds craniosacral holds (read: a mini-massage for your head and upper spine) to further dissipate tension. A 60-minute session was what I was booked in for. Wildsmith Rebalancing Massage (60 minutes): This therapeutic massage uses essential oil blends aligned to specific times of day to support circadian rhythms. It utilises slow, relaxing techniques to improve circulation.

One of the most compelling reasons to book is that the full booking fee is redeemable against Wildsmith purchases made on the day of the treatment. And it’s well worth taking full advantage of — dozens of different lotions and potions were used on my face, feet and hands during the treatment, leaving my winter-beaten skin looking thoroughly refreshed. The Wildsmith treatment passed the ultimate post-facial test — meeting pals unaware of the day I’d had a few hours after leaving Liberty, they all said I was looking great!

I’ve now come away with two every-day additions to my skincare routine: the Wildsmith Hydrating Light Cream and the Radiance Light Serum.

Wildsmith Hydrating Light Cream (50ml) £90 at Wildsmith Skin Affiliate Programme A lightweight hydrating cream, rich in antioxidants, minerals and postbiotics, that floods skin with moisture, giving you a natural glow, to be used once daily after cleansing, morning and evening. Wildsmith Radiance Light Serum (30ml) £85 at Wildsmith Skin Affiliate Programme Infused with Niacinamide to inhibit dark spots and cover up sun damage, and RESVERATROL which works as a potent antioxidant countering free radical damage and shielding against UV and pollution. It’s applied to the face and neck after cleansing, morning and evening.

For those shy about getting the right products for their skin, the redeemable value of the treatment is excellent — your therapist will talk you through what was used during your facial, and hand-pick the best lotions for your skin at no additional cost, available from the in-store range. You’ll come away looking — and feeling — like a million bucks, and have all you’ll need to keep your skin glowing long after the treatment ends.

Looking to visit? You can book appointments online at wildsmithskin.com . Prices range from £70 (30 mins) or £140 (60 mins) for the Radical Botany Facial, while it’s £140 for the 60 minute Rebalancing Massage.





