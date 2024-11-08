New Star Wars movie trilogy is coming, from X-Men writer

Disney has a new plan for the future of Star Wars movies, and this one may sound familiar — it’s a trilogy.

A trio of films that continue on from the mainline “Skywalker saga” is planned, according to Deadline.

In recent months, most Star Wars movie news has been bad news. We’ve heard of projects from big names in the movie biz being scrapped or shelved, but this trilogy is the biggest Star Wars swing in a long time.

The films are being written and developed by Simon Kinberg. He worked as a writer on Star Wars: Rebels, but is more notable as one of the key figures behind the X-Men movies.

Kinberg did not work on the Bryan Singer run, X-Men and X2: X-Men United, but did write several others including series highlight X-Men: Days of Future Past, alongside Jane Goldman and Matthew Vaughn.

We might not be among the folks voting for Kinberg to go beyond writing and producing duties on these Star Wars movies, though. Among Kinberg’s slimmer directing credits is X-Men: Dark Phoenix, a low point for a series of superhero movies that otherwise holds up well today.

All-new stories

What do we know about the Star Wars movies themselves? Not much, but they will reportedly begin a new saga rather than following on the characters’ stories from 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

These films also do not replace the numerous projects already attached to big-name directors and writers.

The Star Wars movies from Taika Waititi, James Mangold, Sharon Obaid-Chinow and Donald Glover are still, for now, incoming. Will they all make it to screens? We wouldn’t bet on it.

Only one Star Wars film currently has an actual release date, and it’s not a particularly close one.

Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu is due for release on May 22 2026. Unlike all recent Star Wars movies, this one isn’t being made with a gargantuan production budget. $120 million makes this “only” in the ballpark of the 1999’s The Phantom Menace’s budget, which would be closer to $220 million today just after accounting for inflation.