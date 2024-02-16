X-Men TV show reboot is coming to Disney+ soon

If you grew up in the 1990s, this piece of news might make you blow a nostalgia gasket. Disney has made a new series of the classic X-Men cartoon.

The series is called X-Men ’97, named for the year in which it is set and the year the original cartoon series ended, 1997.

It is a continuation of the story of that 90s run. That ended with, spoilers for a show more than 25 years old, the death of professor Xavier.

As the trailer below gives away, Cyclops takes over the spiritual leadership of the X-Men. But Magneto has been left everything in Xavier’s will, according to the trailer’s one big story tease:

X-Men ’97 features 10 episodes and will be streaming on Disney+ from March 20.

“X-Men ’97” revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future,” reads the official blurb.

You can call it shameless nostalgia mining if you like, but there’s something undeniably appealing about the art style that still works. And while live action superhero movies are in a funk, superhero cartoons really are not.

If you haven’t seen Marvel’s What If…? or Prime Video’s Invincible, they’re worth a watch.

X-Men ’97’s cast includes some returning voices from 30 years ago too. Cal Dodd plays Wolverine, Alison Sealy-Smith is Storm, Lenore Zane is Rogue and George Burza returns to play Beast.

“Newcomers” include video game and TV voice acting powerhouses Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey and Ray Chase as Cyclops.

Beau DeMayo is X-Men ’97’s “head writer,” and previously worked on The Witcher show and its animated adaptation The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.