The most underrated Star Wars TV show is making a comeback

Get ready to rebuild your expectations, Star Wars fans, because Disney+ just unleashed the trailer and payoff poster for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, and it’s a brick-tastic explosion of familiar faces, ludicrous mashups, and… is that Darth Jar Jar with mechanical spider legs? Because apparently, the galaxy wasn't chaotic enough.

Set to premiere on Disney+ on the 19th of September, 2025, this four-part sequel series promises even more interdimensional shenanigans following the ever-changing world of Sig Greebling. The trailer offers a tantalising glimpse into the mayhem, featuring an ominous purple rift that’s not adhering to any galactic building codes, pulling in characters and pieces alike. We’re also introduced to delightful new hybrids, like the majestic porgil (a porg and purrgil), proving that even in a collapsing reality, some things just fit.

Fan-favourite Landolorian appears, thankfully still voiced by Billy Dee Williams, and he’s still schooling everyone on the finer points of companion care: "The baby’s name is Grogu, baby." It’s reassuring to know some things never change, even if the fabric of reality is tearing.

Alan Tudyk reprises his role as the perpetually pessimistic K-2SO, seen in the trailer with ominous red eyes. Let’s hope he’s still providing his signature brand of unsettlingly accurate statistics. And joining the fray is Ben Schwartz as newcomer Jaxxon, who delivers perhaps the most meta line in Star Wars history: "The name’s Jaxxon. You probably haven’t heard of me because I’m a real deep cut." We heard you, Jaxxon, we heard you.

Dan Stevens joins the all-star cast as the new villain, Solitus, who, in true villain fashion, promises to unmake the galaxy. Because what’s a LEGO Star Wars adventure without a little existential dread?

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The series boasts a staggering voice cast, with Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, and Bobby Moynihan returning, alongside the likes of Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, and a special guest appearance by Mark Hamill. Newcomers include Jennifer Hale as Viper, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Catherine Taber as Pirate Queen Amidala, and Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis.

Written and executive produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, and directed by Chris Buckley, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past looks set to be another hilariously unhinged journey through the brick-built cosmos. And for those who want to build their own chaos, new LEGO sets like the Force Burner Snowspeeder and the returning Ark Falcon will be available.

So mark your calendars for the 19th of September 2025, because the galaxy is about to get rebuilt in a Star Wars adventure that looks unlike anything we’ve seen before.