Marvel will find new Captain America, Iron Man and more after Avengers Secret War

A big change is coming for Marvel movies, one which will see many of the universe’s top roles recast in the coming years, including Iron Man and Captain America.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says Avengers: Secret Wars will be used to kick-start a “reset” of the Marvel cinematic universe, in a way that sticks to the comic books’ lore.

“You can look at the at the Secret Wars comics for where that takes you — it very, very much sets us up for the future. Endgame, literally, was about endings. Secret Wars is about is about beginnings,” said Feige to press recently.

The Secret Wars comic series was a cross-over run that brought together characters from the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers and others.

Heroes and supervillains are taken to a planet called Battleworld by an ultra-powerful character called The Beyonder, amid a collapsing of the multiverse.

The end of that storyline will let Marvel effectively start again, although Feige is keen to call this a reset rather than a reboot.

“Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline. We’re thinking along those lines,” says Feige.

That reset will apparently come to the X-Men family first, with plans for a fresh Captain America and Iron Man likely further down the line.

None of this is happening in the short term, though. Avengers: Secret Wars isn’t planned for release until 2027, and we have another Avengers film to get to ahead of that, Avengers: Doomsday.

Doomsday, due in 2026, will feature some Marvel figures who have been in the game even longer than Robert Downey Jr., as Iron Man. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen will return as Professor X and Magneto, having first played the roles for 2000’s X-Men movie.

The first new-wave X-Men movie is currently in the works, but as yet does not have a projected release date.

“We’re beginning. It’s all starting now. The script’s underway,” says Feige. He has also confirmed Jake Schreier has signed up to direct the film.

Schreier directed Thunderbolts, which received a better critical response than most recent Marvel movies, and currently sits at an impressive 88% score at Rotten Tomatoes.