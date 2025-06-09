Star Wars: Starfighter gets a new star — is Star Wars taking a horror turn?

Back in April we heard Ryan Gosling will star in Star Wars: Starfighter, and now another big star has been confirmed.

Mia Goth will feature alongside Gosling in the upcoming Star Wars movie, but she’s not going to be some ornamental love interest.

Goth will play the film’s villain according to The Hollywood Reporter, no doubt feeding off the fantastic work she has done in the horror genre over the past few years. You may have seen Goth in Pearl, Infinity Pool or the 2018 Suspiria remake.

She will play one of the people hunting down Gosling, and the child he attempts to protect in the film.

Mikey Madison was previously in contention for the role, but the deal reportedly fell apart over money. We’ve no doubt Goth is up to the task.

She has already established herself as a modern horror icon, much like Sydney Sweeney, but is also set to feature in some of the biggest films of the next few years.

Goth has a part in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, as well as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. She has a big couple of years ahead.

Star Wars: Starfighter will be the last of these films to see a release. It’s currently due in cinemas on May 28, 2027.

Director Shawn Levy has already given us some light clues as to what we should expect from the film.

During the Star Wars Celebration show, he reaffirmed Star Wars: Starfighter is not going to feature Star Wars characters from previous films in the series.

“The movie is a new adventure. It’s new characters, it takes place in a new period of time after the battle of Exegol, after Episode IX,” Levy said.

We’re not looking at a director who wants to bring a whole new sensibility to the Star Wars universe, though. Levy says he wants to retain “all the heart and action and fun” of Star Wars.

Levy previously directed Deadpool & Wolverine, a huge 2024 hit that made more than $1.3 billion in cinemas.

Star Wars: Starfigher isn’t expected to be among Disney’s most expensive films, though, with reports of a relatively conservative budget by Star Wars standards. 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cost $416 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever produced.