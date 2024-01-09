The Mandalorian & Grogu movie announced - will be the next big Star Wars movie

It's official, there is going to be a Mandalorian movie and it will be directed by Jon Favreau.

The movie, officially titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, will be the next big Star Wars movie, with Lucasfilm revealing the new movie will be "lead Lucasfilm's ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni."

Speaking about the news, Favreau said: “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created.

The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, also noted: "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

The Mandalorian movie makes a lot of sense, given the success Lucasfilm and Disney have had with the character on the small screen.

It also marks Filoni's first big step as Chief Creative Officer of Star Wars, a role he took up back in November 2023.

The news was announced on both Star Wars' official site an in a Tweet.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will begin production this year and is not a TV movie - but something that will be heading to the big screen.

While this is the movie that will kick off the next generation of Star Wars films, it was also revealed recently that Obaid-Chinoy Star Wars film, due for release in 2026, will be a movie which focuses on Rey.

James Mangold's Star Wars movie is said to take place at the the dawn of the Jedi and the origins of The Force, which was some 25,000 years before the events in A New Hope.

It was also confirmed, alongside the Mando movie news, that we are getting a second season of Ahsoka which is being worked on by Filoni.