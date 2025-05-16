First, first blood: Rambo movie reboot set to be a prequel

Rambo is about to make a comeback — and this time, we're going to find out where all that angst came from.

Millennium Media, the production company behind the Expendables and ...Has Fallen franchises — lovers of an over-the-top action series — are taking the lead on a prequel film called John Rambo.

According to Deadline, Sisu director Jalmari Helander is attached to direct, with a script penned by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (Black Adam).

The project was unveiled at the Cannes market and aims to begin filming in Thailand in October, meaning we should get more announcements soon.

John Rambo will explore the origin story of the iconic action hero during the Vietnam War. While the specific plot details are unknown, the involvement of Helander, who has demonstrated an aptitude for graphic violence in the past, suggests the film will not shy away from depicting the brutal experiences that made Rambo tick.

Sylvester Stallone, who portrayed Rambo in the previous five films from 1982 to 2018, is reportedly aware of the prequel but is not currently involved, with no one currently cast in the titular role.

Helander expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating he has been a fan of the Rambo series since childhood and is excited to bring the character back to the big screen. Millennium President Jonathan Yunger echoed this sentiment, calling the prequel a tribute to the franchise that will appeal to both long-time fans and new audiences. Helander praised his vision for delivering a high-concept action experience.

The original First Blood, based on the novel by David Morell, introduced John Rambo as a Vietnam veteran forced into conflict with local law enforcement. The five films in the Rambo franchise have collectively grossed over $800 million worldwide, with the most recent instalment, Rambo: Last Blood, released in 2019.