Fringe at Home: The best stand up comedy shows you can stream right now for free

Fringe season is here, and with it, the mass exodus of the country’s best comedians, performers, and theatre kids, all flocking up to Scotland’s capital in the name of, erm, attention? Art, we mean art.

But for most of us, the only fringe we get to experience is the one brushing against our foreheads or the kind you spot on a skirt straight from the 80s worn by someone on Instagram who's currently at a festival. Basically, the gags and laughs of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival can feel very far away.

Luckily for us, a load of streaming services have heard our cries and have uploaded a fresh batch of cracking stand-up shows to their libraries, meaning you can have a laff from your own gaff. Does it get more enjoyable than watching comedy from the comfort of your own home? No chance of getting picked on by the stand-up at least...

If you can’t catch our five favourite Fringe picks of 2025, we thought we’d round up our top picks for stand-ups to stream for basically the same effect, totally free.

1. Patrick Spicer, Pivotal - YouTube

Patrick Spicer | Pivotal (Full Comedy Special) - YouTube Watch On

Maybe we’re biased after having a chat with Patrick over a couple of pints, but even with zero bias, Patrick is one of the best comedians right now and criminally under-appreciated.

Luckily for us, his first special, Pivotal, is on YouTube at the moment, and you can stream the hour-long show for free and have yourself some proper laughs. And, whilst he may not be at the Fringe, if you watch it and want more, his new tour - Absolutely - has been extended, meaning you can catch him around the UK and Europe.

Watch it on YouTube

2. Jeff Innocent, Smart Casual - YouTube

Jeff Innocent - Smart Casual | Full Special (2025) - YouTube Watch On

Jeff Innocent is another underrated comedian who - in his words - became an overnight viral sensation after doing comedy for 27 years.

Commenting on the state of London (sort of his birthright as a bona fide East End geezer), his family life, and a life after being a former criminal (ish), Jeff’s special, Smart Casual, is a right laugh and delivered with a sort of calming wisdom that the UK really needs. The Guardian described him as a comedian with ‘The body of a nightclub bouncer and the brains of a university boffin.'

He may not be at the Fringe, but you might be able to catch him at a work-in-progress show in London, and can fan girl over his Instagram in the meantime. If there is one comedian we introduce you to, it has to be Jeff Innocent.

Watch it on YouTube

3. Sarah Millican, Chatterbox (Live) - Channel 4

The Seven Signs Of Ageing | Bobby Dazzler | Sarah Millican - YouTube Watch On

You think British Comedy, or Northern Lass and Sarah Millican pop into mind. She’s a cornerstone of British comedy for a reason; if you want to dissect the world of fashion, exercise, cake, and relationships, then this one is worth a watch. Or if you just want to understand women, this will probably unearth some enlightening information behind why we do what we do…

Watch it on Channel 4

4. Vittorio Angelone, Translations - YouTube

Vittorio Angelone: Translations - Full Stand-Up Special - YouTube Watch On

Most people will know Vittorio Angelone from Instagram or his podcast, Guide to Parenting. Aside from his viral gags and louche but on the mark observation comedy, he released his full special Translations on YouTube last year, meaning you can indulge in a full hour of Irish sarcasm from your own sofa.

Watch it on YouTube

5. Jo Lycett: I'm About to Lose Control... - Channel 4

Would it be a lineup without Joe Lycett / Hugo Boss? The artist, gardener, chat show host, all-round icon has a couple of comedy specials from the last decade over on Channel 4. We don’t really need to say more than that, after all, who doesn’t want some more Lycett lary-ness?

Watch it on Channel 4

6. Tom Houghton, The Honourable - YouTube

THE HONOURABLE - Tom Houghton FULL STAND UP SPECIAL - YouTube Watch On

Coming to fame equally through season five of The Circle, and equally through being the guy who lived in the Tower of London, Tom's stand-up special is the epitome of a fun, easy watch. If you love taking the mick out of posh people, and even more so, enjoy watching someone equally posh take the mick out of even posher people, this will be right up your alley - your castle drawbridge.

Watch it on YouTube

And if you *do* have Netflix...