The 15 worst rated movies of 2025 so far

At first glance, this year hasn’t felt too bad for cinema — Sinners, The Ballad of Wallis Island, and 28 Years Later have all graced our screens to rave reviews, and the year isn’t even over yet.

However, if you take a look at the Rotten films on the popular aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it turns out this year has, on average, been a bit of a stinker. And despite the flood of headlines, Ice Cube's War of the Worlds remake for Amazon isn't even the worst thing out there.

What’s most surprising is not only how poor some of these films are, but also how high-profile these blunders seem, with misses from all the big streamers and studios. Big stars + bigger budgets = bigger flops, and there's a palpable disappointment to some of the films that grace this list of 2025's worst films.

Using films that scored less than 25% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes as our baseline, there's been so many high-profile flops we had to draw the line somewhere. So here's our rough methodology to compiling this list:

Each movie had to have a recognisable 'named' actor in it AND / OR...

Significant hype and a big budget behind it AND / OR ...

Was released in the cinema or commissioned by one of the big streamers AND / OR ...

Was an English Language release.

We're sparing you the true misery of the dregs of direct to Prime independent releases...

Don’t worry, though — if there's something that's properly rubbish that somehow avoided all those factors, we’ve got some honourable mentions at the bottom too.

Keep reading for the worst films of the year so far, with many of them so bad, you’ll probably be able to have a giggle by chucking them on. Kicking off with the worst of them all...

1. Alarum

Alarum (2025) Official Trailer - Scott Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone, Willa Fitzgerald, Mike Colter - YouTube Watch On

Scott Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone, and Mike Colter teaming up in a high-action espionage flick should’ve been an easy win for Lionsgate. But the film scored a measly 0%, the lowest possible score on the service, meaning not a single critic had a kind word to say about it. The New York Times said “the bullet-riddled plot is a flavorless tossed salad of code names and cleaning crews, drone strikes and shootouts” in its review.

2. Uppercut

Uppercut (2025) Official Trailer - Ving Rhames, Luiii, Jordan E. Cooper, Joanna Cassidy - YouTube Watch On

Million Dollar Baby is considered by many to be one of the greatest sports films of all time. It follows an amateur boxer on a journey to become elite. Uppercut is incredibly similar in plenty of ways, except where Million Dollar Baby is nothing short of a classic, this is like a cheap knockoff. Star Ving Rhames might be hoping there's a few more Mission Impossible films after all. It's another 0 percenter.

3. Tyler Perry's Duplicity

Tyler Perry's Duplicity - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Nobody is claiming Tyler Perry is an auteur by any means, but Duplicity (2025) relies on predictable plots and one-dimensional characters, and is full of tonal inconsistencies, which has led to the film also earning 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. So far, the films on this list have a combined score of… 0. A trio of stinkers.

4. War of the Worlds (2025)

WAR OF THE WORLDS | Amazon Prime Official Trailer (2025) - Ice Cube - YouTube Watch On

If Ice Cube is reading this, this film is an underappreciated gem that’s been looked at harshly. For everyone else, the 2025 adaptation of War of the Worlds has disappointed. Its primary shortcomings include a notable lack of innovation, underdeveloped characters, and pretty pants special effects.

Despite its attempt to portray the human struggle during an alien invasion, the film fails to live up to the emotional depth and thematic exploration of prior adaptations. Ultimately, it is considered a missed opportunity to reimagine the classic story.

5. Gunslingers

Gunslingers (2025) Official Trailer - Stephen Dorff, Heather Graham, Nicolas Cage, Scarlet Stallone - YouTube Watch On

Nicolas Cage's filmography presents a wide range of cinematic experiences. He delivers memorable performances in some films, showcasing his unique appeal and charisma, while others may leave viewers feeling a bit lost. Unfortunately, Gunslingers belongs to the latter group, highlighting the challenges of producing a compelling western in modern cinema without an inspiring script or auteur director behind the camera.

6. Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This is a list of 15 poorly received and reviewed films, and making the list twice in a year for anyone is impressive. Hat's off to Tyler Perry for his 2025 dire double bill.

The film is an over-the-top, brutal miss for Netflix, and a has a sense of humour that feels like it would appeal to no one. However, the one positive is it’s considered 11% better than previous entry Duplicity, giving it a total score of... 11%.

7. The Electric State

The Electric State | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Going into 2025, few films were as exciting for action fans as The Electric State, promising to combine Chris Pratt’s enigmatic charm with the budding career of Netflix’s golden actress Millie Bobbie Brown, under the direction proven action heavyweights and Marvel alumni The Russo Brothers.

It should’ve been a match made in heaven, but is instead probably the biggest failure on this list, thanks to boasting a $320 million budget, leading to the Observer describing it as “soulless”. That said the special effects are pretty good, and anything that shines a light on Simon Stålenhag's impeccable graphic novel source material still deserves some praise...

8. Bride Hard

Bride Hard Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On

Bride Hard, starring Rebel Wilson, was widely panned for failing to live up to its potential. While the concept had promise, blending a wedding comedy with action and heist elements, it ultimately felt like a missed opportunity to make something unique or fresh.

The weak jokes, poor action sequences, and lack of character development led to a final film that feels shallow, predictable, and uninspired. Sad really when there are so few genuinely good comedies released today.

9. Kraven

KRAVEN - New Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The likely last entry in the fabled 'Sonyverse' of Marvel films about Spider-Man’s iconic rogues gallery that so far has not featured Spider-Man once. It’s not hard to see why this has never worked as a concept, but Sony keeps plugging away, trying to justify its continued ownership of the webbed face of Marvel comics.

Kraven isn’t as memeable as the ill-fated Morbius from a few years back. Which in some respects might make it even worse, as Kraven is as a result completely joyless. But at least Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks absolutely wham. Just keep this one off the CV when going for those Bond auditions.

10. Love Hurts

Love Hurts | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Nothing has touched the hearts of cinephiles in recent years as much as seeing Ke Huy Quan lift a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2023 for the amazing Everything Everywhere All at Once. That’s why it’s so painful to see his follow-up role in Love Hurts sitting at an 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the action-cum-romcom not resonating with critics.

11. Ice Road: Vengeance

Ice Road: Vengeance | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

It feels like Liam Neeson has never been more popular thanks to the remake of The Naked Gun, which sees the action star team up with Pamela Anderson for one of the comedies of the year. However, the Irish actor’s year isn't all rainbows and butterflies thanks to Ice Road: Vengeance. Since Taken, Neeson has appeared in plenty of revenge thrillers that have failed to capture what the 2008 film did so well, and 2025 has proven that maybe the actor should opt for comedies going forward.

12. High Rollers

High Rollers - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

John Travolta’s High Rollers was supposed to be his triumphant return to the silver screen, but it seems he rolled a cinematic snake eyes. This flick about high-stakes gambling sadly didn't bet on the right horses, leaving us with a film that was more "ouch" than "all in." The performances were as flat as a losing poker hand, the pacing is slow, and it’s poorly directed. For fans of thrillers, it felt like a royal flush of missed opportunities, ending up as a forgettable footnote on Travolta’s career.

13. Holland

HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This is a psychological drama directed by Mimi Cave and starring Nicole Kidman, taking us to a not-so-distant future where climate change has really done a number on Earth. Kidman's character moves to Holland… in America. Confused yet? So was everyone else, it seems.

The setting is a seemingly perfect coastal city, with Kidman hoping for a fresh start. But, surprise, surprise, she starts uncovering some pretty wild secrets. The movie dives into themes of identity, trust, and survival. But while the idea of a climate-ravaged world and a utopian city sounds interesting, the film is a bit of a snooze-fest with a confusing story and characters that just didn't click. Still, it's probably one of the best worst films on this list.

14. Star Trek: Section 31

Long-standing franchises often struggle to live up to the lofty expectations of the dedicated fan base they’ve accrued, and that’s exactly what happened here. Despite starring Michelle Yeoh, the film has been a swing and a miss for Paramount.

In theory, the film had a lot to be excited for thanks to the main character's chequered past and promise of political drama, but it didn’t deliver. What’s even more painful for a film like this is the 16% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, which means the fans liked it even less than critics.

15. In The Lost Lands

In the Lost Lands Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On

Based on a short story by the acclaimed author George 'all the R’s' Martin, this film adaptation starring Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich, despite its critical reception of a mere 23% on Rotten Tomatoes, is the strongest rated film among the 15 entries on this list.

The narrative centres on Gray, a formidable sorceress, who is enlisted by an enigmatic ruler to embark on a perilous journey into the treacherous Lost Lands. Her mission: to retrieve a powerful and ancient artefact, a task that will test her abilities and resolve against unknown dangers. It’s got everything you would want from some good ol’ fashioned fantasy drama, but sadly doesn’t execute it at all well. Get that man in Highlander, stat!

Dishonourable mentions

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

2025 has had so many cinematic disasters that we couldn’t just stop at 15. So here’s some honourable mentions: