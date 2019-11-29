Best Black Friday Apple deals: big discounts on iPads, iPhones and more

Black Friday is the one time of the year when you know that even the biggest names in the business are going to have some pretty major deals. Apple is one such name.

There are already huge savings on a number of iPads and even on the newly released iPhone 11. And, with Black Friday itself only just beginning (yes we know, there have been deals around for weeks), we expect there to be even more deals flooding in over the Black Friday weekend.





If you need some help on deciphering the best saving, check out our best iPad and best iPhone shortlists for some advice on which are the best models for work, leisure or something in between.





Otherwise, take a look at our best Black Friday wearable deals to see how the Apple Watch discounts fare against the other brands.





For now, why not get started by checking out the deals below. We’ll be updating these deals throughout Black Friday so be sure to check back in with us for more Apple-related deals.





If you fancy heading straight to Apple for your deals, then the tech giant is currently offering gift cards when you buy its products.

If you’re feeling spendy, why not check out our main Black Friday deals hub to find our picks of the best discounts around

20% off Apple Airpods with Charging Case (latest Model) £158.99 The latest Apple AirPods have been given a cool £40 discount. These offer a great way into True Wireless headphones, look good and are Siri compatible. Buy now on Amazon

12% off Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case £138 (was £159) Some of the most popular earphones on the market. This case holds charge for 24 hours of listening and is simply charged with a lightning cable. The AirPods are set-up with ‘one touch’, they’re noise-cancelling and you can change the volume by simply asking Siri. Buy now at AO.com





Lowest ever price Apple Watch S3 2018 GPS 38mm £189.00 This Apple Watch S3 2018 is currently at its lowest ever price - yup, that's not a typo, this watch really is £189. WIth its touchscreen interface and 8GB of memory, this watch is worth snapping up. Buy now on Argos





Save £200 Apple iPad Pro 10.5 256GB £448.99 With over £300 off the RRP and around £200 off the price you pay elsewhere, this is a great deal for an iPad Pro with 256GB storage. It's the 2017 version but is still far more powerful than the new 10.2-inch iPad. Buy now from Amazon

Save £50 Apple iPad 10.2 £299.00 Get £50 off the newly fixed-up affordable iPad. Apple bumped up the screen size from 9.7 inches to 10.2, in order to make the tablet work better as a laptop-replacer. You can use it with the same Smart Keyboard accessory as the iPad Pro and Air. Buy now from Amazon

save 11% iPhone X - 64 GB £799.00 The iPhone X is an impressive looking piece of kit - and with over £100 off, there's no reason to hold back (particularly when you discover this offer is only on for a matter of hours). Snap up this bargain while it's still around! Buy now on Amazon

save £90 Apple iPad Pro 10.5 £529.00 The good news: it's £90 off the RRP of this iPad. And this is a seriously powerful iPad Pro, with a 10.5-inch screen. Bad news: it's a slightly older model from 2017/2018. However, you'll pay twice as much for the newer 11-inch version. A sweet deal, we'd say. Buy now from Amazon

Best iPhone 11 deal Apple iPhone 11 Vodafone 60GB Data Unlimited Calls & Texts £89 Upfront & £33 Per month This is the best iPhone 11 deal out there at the moment. Get a masive 60GB of data per month, and unlimited calls and texts, on Vodafone. Pay £89 upfront, then £33 per month thereafter. View now at Mobiles.co.uk

Save £80 iPhone XR 64GB Mobile Phone - Sim Free (Unlocked) £549.00 Save £80 on this Sim Free iPhone XR. Ideal if you're looking to avoid a credit check or prefer your own Sim deal from elswehere. The XR has a whopping 12.1MP dual camera, fast charge, and all the usual shiny goodness you've come to expect from Apple. View now at Argos